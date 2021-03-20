2021 Lakeside Statewide Juried Art Exhibition

OSWEGO - The Art Association of Oswego (AAO) announced the opening of a new exhibition, the 24th Annual Lakeside Statewide Juried Art Exhibition. Charlotte Arcadi, juror for this year’s show, was tasked with the job of narrowing down over 200 artwork entries to final 50-60 pieces that will become part of the exhibition. The diverse group of 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional entries in a variety of mediums were submitted digitally by more than 80 artists from across New York state. Awards will be chosen once the exhibition is physically installed in the gallery.
Charlotte Arcadi wrote, as part of her juror’s statement “I was deeply moved by some of the work, felt joy at the beauty of some pieces, and was intellectually challenged by others.”Says exhibition coordinator Bill DeMott, “It’s sad that we won’t be able to have our traditional opening reception for the Lakeside show. It is always our biggest event of the year, with food and music and an awards ceremony, but we will be open to the public with safety precautions in place during regular gallery hours, plus there will be a virtual version of the show on the AAO website, so maybe, in the end, more people than ever might get to see the artwork.”
A Facebook live awards ceremony will take place on at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 20.
The gallery opens for visitors on Sunday, March 21. Regular gallery hours are from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays. The Art Association is located in the Oswego Civic Arts Center, along with the Frances Marion Brown Theatre, on Barbara Donahue Drive at the northern end of East Fourth Street, directly across from historic Fort Ontario. Call the Art Association for more information at 315-216-6782 or visit their website at www.oswegoarts.org. The exhibition runs until April 18.
