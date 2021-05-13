OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow has announced the schedule for the 2021 Oswego Summer Concert Series at Veteran’s Stage and the Water Street Square downtown pocketpark.
The free summer concerts are held on Thursday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. at Veteran’s Stage and Friday night’s from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Water Street Square on Water Street.
“The Oswego Summer Concert Series is an important part of our downtown renaissance and we’re happy to resume both concert series this year,” said Mayor Barlow. “We have an exciting lineup of bands this year at Veteran’s Stage and have a great program put together for the new Water Street Square Pocket Park Concert Series on Water Street with popular local musicians scheduled to perform in a relaxing, unique atmosphere,” Barlow said.
2021 Concerts Series at Water Street Square – 7-9:30 p.m.
Friday, July 2 – Mike Shiel
Friday, July 9 – Mix Tapes Duo
Friday, July 16 – Cam Caruso
Friday, July 23 – Double V
Friday, July 30 – One Night Stand
Friday, Aug. 6 – Cool Kids
Friday, Aug. 13 – The Hepcats
Friday, Aug. 20 – Triple Threat
2021 Oswego Summer Concert Series Schedule at Veteran’s Stage – 6-9 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 5 – Off the Reservation
Thursday, Aug. 12 – Ruby Shooz
Thursday, Aug. 19 – The Billionaires
Thursday, Aug. 26 – Music of the Stars
*Friday, Aug. 27 – Nancy Kelly
Thursday, Sept. 2 – Prime Time Horns
Thursday, Sept. 9 – Nik & the Nice Guys
Thursday, Sept. 16 – Infinity
*National recording Jazz artist Nancy Kelly will do a one-off Friday night concert on August 27th
Concertgoers are allowed to bring chairs and coolers to Veteran’s Park. At Water Street Square, during concerts the open container ordinance will be lifted to allow patrons from nearby businesses to attend the concerts. For additional information, contact the City of Oswego Economic Development Office at 315-343-3795.
