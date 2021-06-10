WADDINGTON — The 2021 Waddington Concert Series will kick off with The Cadley’s on June 18 and conclude Aug. 27 with Northbound.
The concerts will be held at Island View Park, rain or shine. Performances will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. unless noted below. The concerts are free to the public.
The following is the complete schedule of the series:
June 18 — The Cadley’s an acoustic band, sponsored by Laneuville’s Liquors;
July 2 — Fritz’s Polka Band, sponsored by Sandstone Family Dentistry;
July 9 — Chippewa Breeze Band playing “Oldies” and classic rock music, sponsored by the Badlam family in honor of their parents, Hy and Helen Badlam;
July 16 — Double Axle from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., sponsored by Seaway Trail Auto/Sales/Car Wash, & Premier Self Storage;
July 30 — A dedication concert presenting two shows, Double Trouble with Tracer James and Steelin’ Country co-sponsored by the Alice Carr Memorial Fund and Judy Jones;
Aug. 6 — SFM, a concert/block dance will take place from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. in conjunction with Waddington Homecoming, sponsored by the Dan Rose Memorial Golf Tournament, St. Lawrence Recreation and the Waddington Homecoming Committee;
Aug. 13 — Lil Anne and Hot Cayenne will provide Cajun and Zydeco music;
Aug. 20 — Beartracks will perform bluegrass and country music; and
Aug. 27 — Northbound will perform the closing concert.
For more information on the series, log onto www.waddingtonconcertseries.com.
