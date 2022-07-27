Event will not take place due to low number of team paddlers
OSWEGO – The Oswego Dragonboat Festival scheduled for Aug. 6, has been cancelled due to a low number of available paddlers for boat teams.
“Unfortunately, even with the teams that have registered boats for the event, we have heard from several captains that they are struggling to fill seats,” said Cheryl Baldwin, Oswego YMCA Executive Director. Dragonboat teams must include 16-20 paddlers per boat.
The event has served as an impactful fundraising event for the organization for eight years. “Obviously, we cannot hold a competitive event without an adequate number of competitors,” she added.
The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. With over 1,600 members, one in nine people living in the Oswego community is a member of Oswego YMCA. Every day, the greater City of Oswego community youth, adults and families find the support and services they need to improve their quality of life. The Oswego YMCA is located at 265 W. First St., Oswego. For more information, call 315-342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org.
