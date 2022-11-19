2022 Holiday Farmers Market vendors announced

OSWEGO COUNTY - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) will hold the 2022 Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market as part of the Greater Mexico Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Christmas in Mexico” celebration. This holiday market event is set to take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Mexico VFW, located at 5390 Scenic Avenue (State Route 3), just north of the village of Mexico. Free coffee and hot chocolate will be offered at the event.
Support Oswego County’s agricultural economy by stopping in for holiday-inspired agriculture-related gift ideas, decorations, and food and beverage products sold by local producers and vendors. Started by CCE Oswego back in 2009, the annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market has become a hallmark event, with hundreds of customers visiting the market yearly, each year outnumbering the last. It carries a tradition of connecting consumers with local Oswego County vendors selling products made from the county’s agricultural and natural resources, all amidst a festive holiday atmosphere.
Vendor registration for 2022 has already closed due to vendor spaces having sold out. That means vendors at the Mexico VFW will be at maximum capacity, with many products available to buy, including baked goods, candles, gourmet mustards, honey, jams, maple syrup, milk soaps and lotions, fresh garlic, wood-carved items and much more.
This year’s vendors include: Ashley Lynn Winery, Ben & Deeb’s Specialties, Bristol’s Weather Haven Farm, Dancing Goat Farm, Foggy Dew Candle Co., Grace Tyler Estate Winery LLC, Hives of Howard, Hycamore Homemade, Lazy Dirt Native Flower Farm, Linda Young, Maple Hollow Farm LLC, PondView Products, Rent-The-Chicken, Seven Acres Alpaca Farm, Silverfox Farm and Apiaries, SK Farms, Wood To Remember/CNY Organic Farms LLC and Yardley Maple.
Look out for posts on CCE Oswego’s Facebook page and website, thatscooperativeextension.org, for updates leading up to the event. For more information about the Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market, contact Erich Keena, Ag Economic Development Specialist, at 315-963-7286 ext. 203 or ejk247@cornell.edu.
