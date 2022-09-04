2022 Local Landscapes and Landmarks Art Exhibit planned

OSWEGO COUNTY - Artists from the 120th Assembly District are once again invited to participate in Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay’s annual Local Landscapes and Landmarks visual art exhibition. This is the third annual exhibit that is designed to showcase the district’s local talent, historic landmarks and natural beauty.

This year’s show will feature awards including best in show and honorable mention in both adult and youth categories.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.