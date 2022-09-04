2022 Local Landscapes and Landmarks Art Exhibit planned

OSWEGO COUNTY - Artists from the 120th Assembly District are once again invited to participate in Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay’s annual Local Landscapes and Landmarks visual art exhibition. This is the third annual exhibit that is designed to showcase the district’s local talent, historic landmarks and natural beauty.
This year’s show will feature awards including best in show and honorable mention in both adult and youth categories.
“This art show provides a venue for our talented and creative artists to really showcase our area’s natural scenery. People recognize that we have some of the finest waterways, best natural landscapes, farmlands and parks. Every year, the artists who participate capture these assets and showcase our area’s splendor with the pieces they create. It’s inspiring to see what they offer, and I look forward to this year’s show and to meeting some of our local artists once again,” said Leader Barclay.
The 120th Assembly District includes the Oswego County towns of Albion, Amboy, Boylston, Constantia, Granby, Hastings, Mexico, New Haven, Orwell, Palermo, Parish, Redfield, Richland, Sandy Creek, Schroeppel, Scriba, Volney, West Monroe and Williamstown; the cities of Oswego and Fulton; the Onondaga County town of Lysander including the northeastern portion of the Village of Baldwinsville; and the Jefferson County town of Ellisburg. A district map can be viewed at: https://assembly.state.ny.us/mem/William-A-Barclay/office/
Watercolors, photography, original prints, pen and ink, acrylic, pencil and other mediums that showcase the district’s natural beauty and history will be selected for the show. Artist contact information and a brief description of work should be included with submissions.
Submissions are due Oct. 24 and can be brought to Leader Barclay’s office at 19 Canalview Mall, Fulton. Members of participating local art associations may also submit works to their respective art associations which includes CNY Community Arts, Oswego Art Association, Canton Woods Art Group, Salmon River Fine Arts Center, Fulton Art Association, Art Association of Oswego, Inc. and Lakeside Artisans. Any other art organizations that would like to participate can reach out to Leader Barclay’s district office at 315-598-5185.
An art opening will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Art Association of Oswego, Inc. The public is invited to attend.
