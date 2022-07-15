2022 “Music in the Park” and “Canalside Music Series” concert series

PHOENIX - The town of Schroeppel’s concert series, Music in the Park and Canalside Music Series, have begun. All concerts are free and held from 6-8 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays; except times where noted. Concerts are at Henley Park, 55 State St. Phoenix. The venue has some picnic tables and benches, however it is recommended that people bring their own lawn chair.
Rain location is at the Phoenix Fire Station, 457 Main St., Phoenix.
Mondays Schedule
July 18: Anybody’s Guess
July 25: The Monterays
Aug. 1: The Cobble Rockers
Aug. 8: The Strangers
Aug. 15: Rhythm N’ Shoes
Aug. 22: The Terry & Joe Acoustic Show - time change, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Aug. 29: Caleb & Jason Acoustic Duo - time change, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Fridays Schedule
July 15: Rock Shadow Band
July 22: Two Feet Short
July 29: Bill Ali
Aug. 5: Flat Face & the Shempdells
Aug. 12: Ryan Hendry & Keith Renfrew
Aug. 19: Flat Face & the Shempdells - time change, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Aug. 26: Nite Life Band - time change, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Monday Night Concessions
July 18: Phoenix Congregational Church
July 25: St. Stephen’s Catholic Church
Aug. 1: Phoenix First United Methodist Church
Aug. 8: Erin’s Angels
Aug. 15: Pennellville United Methodist Church
Aug. 22: - St. Stephen’s Catholic Church
Aug. 29: Second Chance Rescue
The Bridge House Brats are available on Friday evenings to take orders and deliver food from area restaurants.
This project is partially made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts. The concerts are also locally supported by the town of Schroeppel, village of Phoenix, local businesses, organizations and individuals.
