2022 “Music in the Park” and “Canalside Music Series” concert series

PHOENIX - The town of Schroeppel’s concert series, Music in the Park and Canalside Music Series, have begun. All concerts are free and held from 6-8 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays; except times where noted. Concerts are at Henley Park, 55 State St. Phoenix. The venue has some picnic tables and benches, however it is recommended that people bring their own lawn chair.

Rain location is at the Phoenix Fire Station, 457 Main St., Phoenix.

Mondays Schedule

July 18: Anybody’s Guess

July 25: The Monterays

Aug. 1: The Cobble Rockers

Aug. 8: The Strangers

Aug. 15: Rhythm N’ Shoes

Aug. 22: The Terry & Joe Acoustic Show - time change, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Aug. 29: Caleb & Jason Acoustic Duo - time change, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Fridays Schedule

July 15: Rock Shadow Band

July 22: Two Feet Short

July 29: Bill Ali

Aug. 5: Flat Face & the Shempdells

Aug. 12: Ryan Hendry & Keith Renfrew

Aug. 19: Flat Face & the Shempdells - time change, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: Nite Life Band - time change, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Monday Night Concessions

July 18: Phoenix Congregational Church

July 25: St. Stephen’s Catholic Church

Aug. 1: Phoenix First United Methodist Church

Aug. 8: Erin’s Angels

Aug. 15: Pennellville United Methodist Church

Aug. 22: - St. Stephen’s Catholic Church

Aug. 29: Second Chance Rescue

The Bridge House Brats are available on Friday evenings to take orders and deliver food from area restaurants.

This project is partially made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts. The concerts are also locally supported by the town of Schroeppel, village of Phoenix, local businesses, organizations and individuals.

