2022 Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market set for Dec. 3

OSWEGO COUNTY - Another holiday season is fast approaching, and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) will host the Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market once again. The holiday market event, part of the annual “Christmas in Mexico” celebration, is set to take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Mexico VFW, located at 5390 Scenic Avenue (State Route 3), just north of the village of Mexico. Free coffee and hot chocolate will be offered at the event.
CCE Oswego invites people to support Oswego County’s local economy by stopping in for holiday-inspired gift ideas, decorations, and food sold by local producers and vendors. Started by CCE Oswego in 2009, the annual Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market has become an event that many anticipate, with over 500 customers visiting the market yearly. It carries a tradition of connecting consumers with local Oswego County vendors selling products made from the county’s agricultural and natural resources, all amidst a festive holiday atmosphere.
CCE Oswego is also encouraging county-based businesses selling locally produced agriculture-related goods to sign up to participate as vendors. The Oswego County Holiday Farmers Market is not a craft market, but spotlights fresh produce and processed goods like honey, maple syrup, milk soaps and lotions, cheeses, and meats, as well as handmade farm and forestry products such as wreaths, boughs, and wood-carved items.
Space is limited at the VFW, so if interested in participating as a vendor, return a completed registration form with payment to the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office as soon as possible. Early-bird registration is only $20 per space and ends Oct. 31, regular registration is $30/space due Nov. 14, and late registration after Nov. 14 is $40/space. If people need a table provided to them by CCE Oswego, the cost is an extra $10 and does not include chairs. Vendor spaces are roughly 8 feet by 6 feet and vendor setup will begin at 8 a.m. Only received completed registration forms with payment will reserve a space.
