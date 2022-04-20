2022 Oswego Summer Concert Series schedule

OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has released the schedule for the 2022 Oswego Summer Concert Series at Veteran’s Stage on the Oswego River. The free concerts are held on Thursday evenings from 6-9 p.m.

“The Oswego Summer Concert Series has grown each and every year, drawing larger and larger crowds and new musical acts,” said Mayor Barlow. “We have an exciting lineup of bands this year, with local fan favorites and several new groups to the Oswego area. We have exciting things happening in downtown Oswego and I hope the Summer Concert Series will draw both residents and visitors alike, to enjoy quality live music, experience downtown, our farmer’s market and see our beautiful waterfront.”

2022 Oswego Summer Concert Series Schedule

June 30 – Off the Reservation

July 7 – The Swooners

July 14 – The Sky Coasters

July 21 – Tink Bennet & Tailor Made

July 28 – No Concert – Harborfest

Aug. 4 – The DeSantis Band

Aug. 11 – Long Time Coming

Aug. 18 – Billy Joel Guys – tribute to Billy Joel

Aug. 25 – Menage A Soul

Concertgoers are allowed to bring chairs and coolers to Veteran’s Park. The open container ordinance is lifted for the event. For additional information, contact the City of Oswego Economic Development Office at 315-343-3795.

