OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has released the schedule for the 2022 Oswego Summer Concert Series at Veteran’s Stage on the Oswego River. The free concerts are held on Thursday evenings from 6-9 p.m.
“The Oswego Summer Concert Series has grown each and every year, drawing larger and larger crowds and new musical acts,” said Mayor Barlow. “We have an exciting lineup of bands this year, with local fan favorites and several new groups to the Oswego area. We have exciting things happening in downtown Oswego and I hope the Summer Concert Series will draw both residents and visitors alike, to enjoy quality live music, experience downtown, our farmer’s market and see our beautiful waterfront.”
2022 Oswego Summer Concert Series Schedule
June 30 – Off the Reservation
July 7 – The Swooners
July 14 – The Sky Coasters
July 21 – Tink Bennet & Tailor Made
July 28 – No Concert – Harborfest
Aug. 4 – The DeSantis Band
Aug. 11 – Long Time Coming
Aug. 18 – Billy Joel Guys – tribute to Billy Joel
Aug. 25 – Menage A Soul
Concertgoers are allowed to bring chairs and coolers to Veteran’s Park. The open container ordinance is lifted for the event. For additional information, contact the City of Oswego Economic Development Office at 315-343-3795.
