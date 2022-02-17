2022 spring movie season kicks off at CNY Arts Center

FULTON - The 11th Annual Snow Day has come and gone at the Arts Center and February classes have begun. The first theatre production is in rehearsal and the Cinema Arts Theatre is ready to announce a monthly movie series to run through May.
“In our second year with an amazing movie projection system, we are excited to provide a regular movie series for families and adults,” said board president Cheryl Green. “We keep working the features and times and prices to find what people are interested in attending. Without a movie theatre in Fulton, we hope to build traditions for Saturday movies and family memories.
“We have movies for children and adults built into the season featuring some classics and some adult themed dramas. Unfortunately, the contract for a small movie house stipulates we cannot give the name of the movie in a press release, nor on TV or radio. It makes it tough to let the public know the great titles we will be showing.
“We do have freedom with social media,” Green continues. “and we make every effort to let people know through Facebook that we are showing new movies every month with titles from Little Rascals to Noah to Sandlots, and more.”
A movie for adults will run Saturday, March 12 at noon, 2:30 and 6:30 p.m..
April’s movies will offer two options on Saturday, April 9, a family movie about a chocolate factory at noon and 2:30 p.m., followed by a story about an ark at 5 and 7:30 p.m.. May 7 movies will also offer two options. A baseball movie will show at noon and 2:30 p.m. while an adult drama about WWII will play at 6:30 p.m..
The snack bar will always be open with popcorn, candy and beverages.
Movie titles and pricing information are available on the website at CNYArtsCenter.com and also on the CNY Community Arts Center Facebook page and Fulton’s Cinema Arts FB group.
