The FUMC Quilters will hold their 27th Annual Quilt and Craft Show from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at First United Methodist Church, 7111 State Route 104 West, Oswego. The church is located across from the Fruit Valley Vet Clinic.
As always, the Ladies of The Cloth have created quilts, table runners, place mats, aprons, shopping bags and a variety of items that make great gifts. Just in time for Christmas, and all at affordable prices.
Kerry Barnes of the Four Seasons Quilters will demonstrate the art of quilting.
Coming back this year will be Debbie Buske, Patti Jaskula, Rita Cappeletti, Barb Snell and Debbie Hough, as well as new vendors with unique gifts of their own.
There will be a silent auction and all proceeds of the auction go to the Oswego County Opportunities Cancer Program which provides free screenings for those who are without health insurance. They do this in memory of their former leader, Kay Godden because they want to help those who need it get early detection.
From noon until gone they will offer a barbecue chicken dinner. Take-outs are available.
