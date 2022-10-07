27th Annual Quilt and Craft Show

Pictured are Bonnie Dekay, Debbie Hough and Barb Snell.

The FUMC Quilters will hold their 27th Annual Quilt and Craft Show from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at First United Methodist Church, 7111 State Route 104 West, Oswego. The church is located across from the Fruit Valley Vet Clinic.

As always, the Ladies of The Cloth have created quilts, table runners, place mats, aprons, shopping bags and a variety of items that make great gifts. Just in time for Christmas, and all at affordable prices.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.