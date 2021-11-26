2nd annual “Home for the Holidays” weekend in Oswego

OSWEGO - Mayor Billy Barlow announced a package of holiday themed events and activities taking place in Oswego during the weekend from Dec. 3-5 to promote small businesses and spread the holiday spirit through the Oswego community.
“Our first ‘Home for the Holidays” weekend last year was very popular, particularly the Santa Slow Roll, so we have another great weekend of fun activities planned to get the community in the holiday spirit and support our local businesses,” said Mayor Barlow. “We look forward to kicking off the holiday season with the tree lighting event on November 27th and want to continue the holiday spirit right up to the New Year!”
“Home for the Holidays” Events and Activities Friday, Dec. 3 - Sunday, Dec. 5
Santa Slow Roll– Dec. 3 and 4 - The Oswego Fire Department will parade Santa Clause and Mayor Barlow through city neighborhoods for children to see Santa from a safe distance. Santa will make his rounds on the east side on Friday night and will visit the west side on Saturday, each night from 6-8 p.m. Visit the city website or Mayor Billy Barlow’s Facebook page to check the route and ETA.
Downtown Deals – Beginning on Dec. 4 and going through Dec. 6 downtown Oswego businesses, including restaurants, will offer in-store discount sales and exclusive dining specials.
Carolers – Roaming carolers will travel through downtown throughout the weekend.
Local Business Mega Raffle - Enter into the small business sponsored “Mega Raffle” by making a purchase at a participating local shop or restaurant.
BOGO Blizzard Bucks - $50,000 in BOGO Blizzard Bucks go on sale at the city of Oswego’s Visitor Center, located at 201 W. First St., on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m.
Residents should watch for the publication of the Santa Slow Roll map on the ‘Mayor Billy Barlow’ Facebook page in the coming days. For additional information on the “Home for the Holidays” weekend, contact the Oswego Office of Economic Development at 315-908-7479 or visit www.oswegony.org.
