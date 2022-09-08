SARANAC LAKE — Paddlers were in and out of the Play ADK storefront on Main Street Wednesday picking up their race numbers for the 39th Adirondack Canoe Classic, known as the 90-Miler boat race this weekend.
Nearly 600 paddlers competing in 250 canoes, kayaks, guideboats and stand-up paddleboards will set out on the three-day journey on a segment of the 740-mile Northern Forest Canoe Trail from Old Forge to Lake Flower in Saranac Lake today, and arrive at the end on Sunday.
The race is hosted by the Northern Forest Canoe Trail nonprofit, which purchased the race from Paul Smiths residents Brian and Grace McDonnell’s Adirondack Watershed Alliance organization last year for $90,000.
NFCT Executive Director Karrie Thomas said this will be the nonprofit’s first year without Brian as race director. He still ran the event last year.
“Last year, we had training wheels,” Thomas said. “This year we really are on our own.”
He’s still on speed dial, though, she added.
The race gets financial support from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, dozens of businesses and nonprofits, as well as countless volunteers. Race revenue is directed back into stewardship, maintenance and access projects on the Northern Forest Canoe Trail and adjacent waterways from Old Forge to Fort Kent, Maine.
The 90-Miler routes its way through the towns of Webb, Long Lake, Inlet, Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake, where communities house, feed, outfit and gas up paddlers and their support crews.
This year, more than 50 racers are members of the Gold Canoe Club — paddlers who have finished the 90-Miler at least 20 times.
Roger Gocking, of Saranac Lake, who was picking up his race number on Wednesday, is on his way to being a member of that club. He said he’s raced the 90-Miler 17 times.
“I’d describe myself as an ‘avid paddler,’” Gocking said.
“While paddlers require strength, skill and stamina, participants range in age from 10 to 80,” a news release from NFCT reads. “There will be over 50 students representing several regional colleges and universities paddling this year, and more than 100 first-time 90-Milers.”
On the first day, after the start in Old Forge from 8 to 9:30 a.m., spectators can gather at several locations along Route 28 — including the Arrowhead Park in Inlet and the day-one finish line in Blue Mountain Lake.
On the second day, spectators can watch from the Route 30 bridge in Long Lake from 8:30 to 10 a.m., a hike into Stoney Creek on the Raquette River and from the day-two finish line at the Routes 3 and 30 DEC fishing access points east of Tupper Lake.
On the third day, spectators can watch the start at 8:30 a.m. at Fish Creek Campground, a hike into Bartlett Carry and the finish line festivities at Riverfront Park on Lake Flower in Saranac Lake.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.