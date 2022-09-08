Adirondack canoe race kicks off today

Roger Gocking picks up his race number for the 90-Miler boat race this weekend from Northern Forest Canoe Trail Executive Director Karrie Thomas. Gocking said he’s raced the 90-Miler 17 times. Aaron Cerbone/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

SARANAC LAKE — Paddlers were in and out of the Play ADK storefront on Main Street Wednesday picking up their race numbers for the 39th Adirondack Canoe Classic, known as the 90-Miler boat race this weekend.

Nearly 600 paddlers competing in 250 canoes, kayaks, guideboats and stand-up paddleboards will set out on the three-day journey on a segment of the 740-mile Northern Forest Canoe Trail from Old Forge to Lake Flower in Saranac Lake today, and arrive at the end on Sunday.

