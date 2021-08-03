WADDINGTON — Waddington will be hosting its 45th annual Homecoming starting on Thursday, Aug. 5, kicking off the five-day celebration with an open house at the Waddington Museum.
“We were unable to hold our homecoming last year because of the pandemic,” said Waddington Homecoming Fundraising Chairperson Lorry Bass. “Fortunately, we are in a better place now. Everyone is ready to get out among our friends and neighbors and socialize, celebrate, and have some fun again. It’s been a very long year being cooped up. I think everyone is ready for a community party.”
The museum open house will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 5. The following day will feature a pet show at the Island View Pavillion, a book sale at the Waddington Hepburn Library, a teddy bear picnic and ice cream sundaes at the Waddington town beach, the homecoming opening ceremony, and a concert performed by the Six Foot Midgets.
“The opening ceremony will be held at Island View Pavilion at 6 p.m. Friday evening,” said Bass. “We will kick off our 45 th Annual Homecoming celebrations with a few words from our Town Supervisor, Alex Hammond, our Village Mayor, Mike Zagrobelny and our Homecoming Chair, Colleen Kentner.”
Saturday, Aug. 7 will include a breakfast at the American Legion, a 5K walk/run, a craft show, bed races, a car show, raffle ticket sales, a concert featuring Northbound, fireworks and more.
The busiest day will be Saturday starting at 8 a.m., said Bass, with breakfast at the American Legion, a 5K walk/run, library book sale, a craft show and vendor market, no octane go-kart race, a chicken barbeque, a car show, a petting zoo and pony rides, sidewalk chalk art contest, Veil of the Nile Belly Dancers, bed races, a parade, drawing of prizes from our fundraising raffle, music at the river and a spectacular fireworks show at dusk.
The final day will begin with an ecumenical service at the Methodist Church, a community picnic at the Waddington Town Beach, and end with music provided by DJ Scott LaBarge at the Waddington Town Beach.
“Homecoming is a great opportunity for everyone to get out and visit with their friends and neighbors,” said Bass. “Families that have moved away come back into town for the weekend full of festivities. It’s a great time for class reunions, family reunions, and having friends over. Our local businesses are always very busy, and the streets will be packed with people from all over.”
The full schedule of events can be found on the homecoming’s Facebook page, “Waddington’s Annual Homecoming Weekend.”
