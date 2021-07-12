SACKETS HARBOR — The much-loved Can-Am Festival will return to the village July 17-18 for the 49th annual celebration.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions regarding marching bands, the village had to cancel the parade for this year, but enthusiasts shouldn’t fear: In 2022, the 50th anniversary Can-Am Festival will host one of the north country’s largest parades. Over 70 different marching bands, floats, animals, and other units will be included. At the conclusion of the parade, there will be a concert performed by various bands and musical entries at the judging bandstand.
This year’s event will feature food, fun and shopping, along with cornhole and Fortnite tournaments, a wine garden and farmers market, and vintage baseball sponsored by Northern Credit Union.
Live music will be presented by Lake Ontario Realty, the Sackets Harbor Historical Society, and Watertown Savings Bank and include performances from Hot Kogan, Double Barrel Blues Band, Downbeat Percussion, Morris and the Hepcats, and IKeys Crossing.
There will also be a Speedster Challenge, which was instituted in 2012 by the Joint Recreation Commission in Sackets Harbor with the purpose to create a family activity in which parents and kids could spend quality time building something together.
Event updates can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/canamfestival.
