BRANTINGHAM — The annual Artisans Craft Show and Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, on the lawn outside the patio of the Pine Tree Inn, 7796 Brantingham Road. There will be a raffle of artisan donated works to benefit projects and programs planned by the Arts Council during the season.
Five new artisans will sell their wares at this year’s show.
■ The Crafty Grandma: Yvonne Bamann, Lowville, makes custom wreaths and center pieces for any holiday and occasion
■ Alpine Haven Farm: Laura and Jerome LaPlatney, Harrisville, create handmade soaps and other bath products from their herd of dairy goats
■ Linda Gibbs Handmade offers handmade items, created using Earth-friendly natural, organic, recycled and sustainable yarns
■ Paula’s Custom Signs: Paula Guay, Turin, makes custom wood signs with a laser, along with wine boxes for bottles and other wooden items
■ R & D Wood Designs: Rae and Dennis Rice, Lowville, create Adirondack-style wooden items — signs, bat houses, plaques and containers.
Artisans returning artisans include:
■ Casandra Lyndaker, artist/owner of Gallery 812, Lowville
■ Keith Young Engraving, Harrisville
■ Hart’s Toys Plus, Butch Hart of Barneveld
■ Grandieapple Crafts, Carol Jacobs, Adams
■ Cole’s Candles, Bambi and Darrell Cole
■ Duffy’s Digs Jewelry, Dorothy K. Duflo
Proceeds of the artisans craft show fund the council’s concert series and other events.
