50th Fiddlers Picnic to be held this weekend

Jeremy Rusu and Annie Davey will perform during the Fiddlers Picnic. Photo provided

 carol

OSCEOLA — A Gospel Night will kick off the 50th Annual Fiddlers’ Picnic at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum at 7 p.m. Friday, July 28. Three groups will perform at the handicap-accessible site at 1121 Comins Road. A free will offering will benefit the Gospel Groups.

Mike White will open the evening. Originally from Adams, White has been well known in North Country’s Music and Radio scene. A DJ and announcer, he has also been a member and leader of several bands.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.