OSCEOLA — A Gospel Night will kick off the 50th Annual Fiddlers’ Picnic at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum at 7 p.m. Friday, July 28. Three groups will perform at the handicap-accessible site at 1121 Comins Road. A free will offering will benefit the Gospel Groups.
Mike White will open the evening. Originally from Adams, White has been well known in North Country’s Music and Radio scene. A DJ and announcer, he has also been a member and leader of several bands.
Blessed Assurance, a duet made of Jerry and Carol Loch, will follow. Members of Black River Valley Chapter of the Fiddlers Association, they present original and southern gospel music, performing throughout the North Country and in Southeast Penn.
High Adventure performs around Tug Hill and in the area leading to Lake Ontario. George Stevens, Jackie Hobbs, Tim Blodgett, Melanie and Bob Glur will conclude the evening’s celebration.
The 50th Annual Fiddle Picnic Festival will open with Saturday’s 9:30 a.m. membership meeting, followed by free fiddle workshops.
The featured performers on Saturday, July 29, are Don Woodcock, a Hall of Fame Inductee, Annie Davey and Jeremy Rusu. They will play at 12:30 p.m. and again at 4:30 p.m. Workshops will be given by the artists at 11 a.m. There is a $10 admission donation for the day, which concludes with the traditional Fiddlers Jam and Campfire at 7 p.m.
Sara Milonovich is the featured performer on Sunday, July 30. She is scheduled to play at noon and at 4 p.m. The day begins with a Gospel Sing at 10:30 a.m., featuring the Fiddlers Green and Award Ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. There is a $10 admission donation for the day.
There is free parking on the left side of the shared driveway. Plenty of seating is available in the pavilion and at the picnic tables on the brick patio. There is a dance floor in the pavilion, which can be enclosed in case of inclement weather, and a nearby children’s play area. Squishy’s BBQ Food Truck will be on site.
The Fiddlers Picnic Festival is made possible, in part, by the NYS Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the NYS Governor and the NYS Legislature
For additional information: www.nysotfa.com or Facebook: New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association.
