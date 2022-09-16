5K Cider Run and Fall Festival Sunday, Sept. 18 in Mexico

Past participants of the Cider Run in Mexico.

MEXICO - It’s almost fall already, and just days before the autumnal equinox is upon us, Mexico will celebrate two events: the annual Cider Run and Mexico’s Fall Festival.

I spoke with Cider Run race director and president of Mexico’s Chamber of Commerce Amanda Magro recently about the upcoming Sunday, Sept. 18 events. This is what she said:

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.