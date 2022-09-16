5K Cider Run and Fall Festival Sunday, Sept. 18 in Mexico

MEXICO - It’s almost fall already, and just days before the autumnal equinox is upon us, Mexico will celebrate two events: the annual Cider Run and Mexico’s Fall Festival.
I spoke with Cider Run race director and president of Mexico’s Chamber of Commerce Amanda Magro recently about the upcoming Sunday, Sept. 18 events. This is what she said:
“The Greater Mexico Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 32nd annual Mexico Cider Run,” Magro began. “It’s a 5K though the village of Mexico. This is the second year that the Chamber has hosted this event. For 30 years, it was hosted by the Mexico Public Library.
“Last year, the Chamber had found out that the library was no longer hosting this race. We found out in August. The race is usually the third week in September. So last year was our first year hosting this event, and we put it together in six weeks.
“This year, we decided we’re going to do it again. The date is Sunday, Sept. 18th. Registration starts at 7:30 in the morning. The race starts at 9. You can register the day of the race.
“We also have a website where you can go and sign up. You can sign up online. You can find it right on our website: www.mexiconychamber.org. Look for our community news. It says, Save the Date, Sept. 18, and you can click the button to register right online. Registration costs $35.
“We do have a gift bag for all the registered runners, up to 100 runners, various things from the Mexico community, whether they’re coupons for local restaurants or information for different programs, like for banks or all kinds of different informational pieces and various discounts throughout the village of Mexico.
“Last year we had about 91 registered runners. The year before that, numbers were really low. They did it virtually because of COVID.
“The Cider Run was originally founded by the former mayor of Mexico, Miles Ross,” Magro continued. “I think he was a runner. I know he does a lot of biking. His grandson actually is a really big runner. And I actually saw Miles on Wednesday, and he said, ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if my grandson won.’ He came in second last year. He’s a great runner.
“It’s a pretty challenging course, and it’s a pretty popular course. People really like it. It’s certified 5K. It’s through the village of Mexico. There are a decent amount of hills. It starts and finishes on the high school track.
“So, we’ll have music, we have refreshments. We have apples and cider, obviously, it’s the Cider Run. We’re going to have bagels. I’m not sure what we’ll have. We’re rounding up donations now.
It is one race. There’s no age limit to run. We do have a fun run that day. You register the day of the race, and it’s open to everybody. Typically, a lot of kids will run because it’s two laps on the track, and it’s a dollar entry. It starts at 8:30 a.m.”
The kids in the Fun Run get a ribbon. “There’s ribbons given to the first five finishers of their age group,” Magro said. “The award ceremony takes a little bit of time.”
First, second, and third place for men and women in the Cider Run get a trophy.
The race is a fundraiser. “The Chamber uses it to be able to put on more events like Cider Run,” Magro said. “And we do donate a portion of it back to the library. They are beneficiaries, like they have been in the past. It just seems like the right thing to do, seeing as they’ve been the host for 30 years. We give a portion back to them. It’s a fundraiser for the library and the Chamber.
“The last finisher last year finished in 55 minutes. He walked the course, which is fine. It’s a run/walk. It’s totally up to whatever you want to do. It’s open to athletes of all levels. There’s always been a lot of young kids that have raced. My kids have raced when they were younger. I have run in it before. This year I can’t be the race director and a runner. My husband is running, and my two kids are running.
“It is a timed race. Everybody is registered with a chip. They have to cross the start line. That’s when their time starts, and then, when they cross the finish line, that’s when it ends. It’s official 5K. And we do have refreshments after the race.
“Piggybacking off of the Cider Run,” Magro continued, “we have the Fall Festival. So, on the front lawn of the high school, we have various vendors, different crafters. We do have a bunch of different vendors. We have live music. We have a bounce house for the kids.”
The Fall Festival runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
“There’s live music from Bone Daddy,” Magro said.
“The entire day is documented,” Magro noted, “the Fall Festival and Cider Run. We post the photos on social media and they’re free to take them.”
