5th Annual AAO Holiday Art Sale

OSWEGO - The Art Association of Oswego (AAO) will hold its Fifth Annual AAO Holiday Art Sale at the Oswego Civic Arts Center (20 Barbara Donahue Drive) near Fort Ontario, from Nov. 27–Dec. 20. Artworks made by AAO members will be displayed and on sale for reasonable prices. These items include hand painted Christmas tree ornaments, pottery, photography, stained glass, driftwood sculpture, jewelry, painting and much more.
To ensure safety and to follow social distancing guidelines they have added extra space by opening the lobby and upper gallery so the displays of artworks are more spread out. Masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes will be made available. Everyone indoors at the AAO will be required to wear a mask over their nose and mouth.
The president of AAO, Laurie Kester, says: “We want our community to feel safe and relaxed as they shop our sale.”
Thes ale will take place from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on:
• Black Friday, Nov. 27, and
• Every Saturday and Sunday from Nov. 28 through Dec. 20.
For more information contact the AAO at 315-216-6782. More information about the AAO is also available at http://www.oswegoarts.org, or on Facebook at Art Association of Oswego, Inc.
