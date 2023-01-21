PULASKI – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center invites the community to participate in their Fourth Annual 6 x 6 Community Art Show and fundraiser. Participation is free and open to anyone, any age. People don’t have to be an “artist” to participate and any medium and material is accepted. The main criteria is that it has to be exactly six inches tall by six inches wide. All art is donated and displayed anonymously. The artist’s name is revealed at time of purchase. Each piece will be sold for only $15 each. All money raised goes directly to support the art center, a small not-for-profit, whose mission is to engage and enrich the local community by providing discounted art classes and shows for everyone. The exhibit runs Feb. 4 through March 4. Deadline to submit art is Jan. 28.
Not sure what to make? The Salmon River Fine Arts Center will offer special classes to create and inspire 6 x 6 art. Included in the 6 x 6 classes are mixed media collage with Beth Sotherden, glass on glass with Diane Melnik and printmaking with Bill DeMott. They also offer free drawing classes every Thursday evening which will be focusing on 6 x 6 drawings for the month of January as well as open studio for members on Thursday afternoons to work independently on their own work in the classroom.
