60 acts/bands scheduled for Oswego PorchFest

OSWEGO - The Oswego PorchFest Committee headed by Oswego PorchFest Founder Gerri Milar presents Oswego PorchFest 6 with more than 60 acts/bands scheduled to perform on the porches, front yards and driveways throughout Oswego’s Historic Westside Neighborhoods in and around West/Franklin and Montcalm Parks from noon-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.
Oswego PorchFest continues to be a free event, open to the public where performers donate their time and talent while homeowners donate the use of their homes and provide hospitality. The OPF Committee is an all-volunteer organization made of residents of the historic neighborhood including; founder Gerri Malir, Steven Phillips, Marie Perez, Karen Rice Reynolds, Maggie Schmuhl, Ana Djukic-Cocks, Karen Schull and Tom Kammerer.
The organization receives financial support from; Oswego Renaissance Association, PathFinder Bank, Amnesty Fitness, GJP Italian Eatery, iHeart Oswego, DuFores Jewelers, Oswego CountyNews/Oswego Shopper and Upward Graphics. The financial supports pays for things like insurance, permits, advertising, promotion and portable toilets.
For additional information and updates visit www.OswegoPorchFest.com or follow OPF on FaceBook at Oswego PorchFest.
Oswego PorchFest 6 - Sunday Sept. 19’s schedule is as follows;
Noon
After Six Quintet - 42 Montcalm
Joel Meeks - 48 West 8th
Life’s Last Goodbye (Taylor Moody) - 19 West 5th
Patrick Young - 41 West Seneca
Pontoon Rock - 51 West 5th
Rev - 46 West 3rd
Rose and the Amateurs - 120 West 7th
Steve Maclean’s acoustic vibes show - 68 West 5th
Storm Chasers - 80 West 5th
Tim Nekritz - 39 West 4th
1 p.m.
DAMDOG - 73 West Schuyler
Daniel Frawley - 41 West 4th
Domicolo-Barlow Band - 49 West Seneca
Frequencies from a Half-Open Pipe - 84 West Seneca
Jeff Sawyer & Rick Bush - 76 West Seneca
Kyle Austin - 25 West 5th
Mike & Anita Shiel - 104 West 5th
New York Relics - 91 West Van Buren
On the Porch - 70 West Van Buren
Ranjit & Antonia - 80 West 5th
Rich Hart - 50 West 4th
The Hepcat and The Doghouse - 65 West 3rd
William DeMott - 96 West 7th
2 p.m.
1 Night Stand - 8 West 2nd
Cam Caruso - 80 West 5th (‘til 4 p.m.)
CNY Alphorns - Franklin Square
Double V’s - 42 Montcalm
Flip the Switch - 81 West 3rd
Mark Wahl - 39 West 5th
Marshall Brothers - 25 West 5th
Rob Orioli - 15 West 4th
Ron Hurne - 76 West Seneca
Royals, The - 91 West Van Buren
3 p.m.
Albert Maniccia - 81 West 7th
Anybody’s Guess (Jack & Faye) - 63 West 3rd
Avalon - 15 West 6th
Bob Early - 53 West 6th
Conrad & Co - 115 West 4th
Emily Blake - 91 West Van Buren
FullSail - 53 West Seneca (‘til 5 p.m.)
Greg Rosplock - 61 West Seneca
Mandy Miller - 53 West 5th
Mike Shiel & Richard Lafond - 8 West 2nd
Zach Blaszak - 96 West 7th
4 p.m.
Bob Buckley - 67 West 3rd
Bryan Dickenson - 60 West Cayuga
Dust Creatures, The - 42 Montcalm
Hellfish - 60 West Seneca
John McConnell - 71 West 5th
Kathy Rushmore & Tom McCaffrey - 42 West 2nd (‘til 6 p.m.)
Love Volcanoes - 54 West 5th (‘til 6 p.m.)
Now or Never - 40 West Cayuga
Randy McMillen - 91 West Van Buren
Very Next Accident - 84 West Seneca
5 p.m.
Angela Russell - 80 West 5th
Condescenders, The - 98 West 5th
Gary Carpentier - 53 West Seneca
Michael Paul Callahan is “Elvis” - 112 West 4th
O-ryon - 60 West Cayuga
Stop Thinking - 71 West 5th
Triple Threat - 91 West Van Buren
Two Rare Roses - 46 West Cayuga
