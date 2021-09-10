60 acts/bands scheduled for Oswego PorchFest

OSWEGO - The Oswego PorchFest Committee headed by Oswego PorchFest Founder Gerri Milar presents Oswego PorchFest 6 with more than 60 acts/bands scheduled to perform on the porches, front yards and driveways throughout Oswego’s Historic Westside Neighborhoods in and around West/Franklin and Montcalm Parks from noon-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Oswego PorchFest continues to be a free event, open to the public where performers donate their time and talent while homeowners donate the use of their homes and provide hospitality. The OPF Committee is an all-volunteer organization made of residents of the historic neighborhood including; founder Gerri Malir, Steven Phillips, Marie Perez, Karen Rice Reynolds, Maggie Schmuhl, Ana Djukic-Cocks, Karen Schull and Tom Kammerer.

The organization receives financial support from; Oswego Renaissance Association, PathFinder Bank, Amnesty Fitness, GJP Italian Eatery, iHeart Oswego, DuFores Jewelers, Oswego CountyNews/Oswego Shopper and Upward Graphics. The financial supports pays for things like insurance, permits, advertising, promotion and portable toilets.

For additional information and updates visit www.OswegoPorchFest.com or follow OPF on FaceBook at Oswego PorchFest.

Oswego PorchFest 6 - Sunday Sept. 19’s schedule is as follows;

Noon

After Six Quintet - 42 Montcalm

Joel Meeks - 48 West 8th

Life’s Last Goodbye (Taylor Moody) - 19 West 5th

Patrick Young - 41 West Seneca

Pontoon Rock - 51 West 5th

Rev - 46 West 3rd

Rose and the Amateurs - 120 West 7th

Steve Maclean’s acoustic vibes show - 68 West 5th

Storm Chasers - 80 West 5th

Tim Nekritz - 39 West 4th

1 p.m.

DAMDOG - 73 West Schuyler

Daniel Frawley - 41 West 4th

Domicolo-Barlow Band - 49 West Seneca

Frequencies from a Half-Open Pipe - 84 West Seneca

Jeff Sawyer & Rick Bush - 76 West Seneca

Kyle Austin - 25 West 5th

Mike & Anita Shiel - 104 West 5th

New York Relics - 91 West Van Buren

On the Porch - 70 West Van Buren

Ranjit & Antonia - 80 West 5th

Rich Hart - 50 West 4th

The Hepcat and The Doghouse - 65 West 3rd

William DeMott - 96 West 7th

2 p.m.

1 Night Stand - 8 West 2nd

Cam Caruso - 80 West 5th (‘til 4 p.m.)

CNY Alphorns - Franklin Square

Double V’s - 42 Montcalm

Flip the Switch - 81 West 3rd

Mark Wahl - 39 West 5th

Marshall Brothers - 25 West 5th

Rob Orioli - 15 West 4th

Ron Hurne - 76 West Seneca

Royals, The - 91 West Van Buren

3 p.m.

Albert Maniccia - 81 West 7th

Anybody’s Guess (Jack & Faye) - 63 West 3rd

Avalon - 15 West 6th

Bob Early - 53 West 6th

Conrad & Co - 115 West 4th

Emily Blake - 91 West Van Buren

FullSail - 53 West Seneca (‘til 5 p.m.)

Greg Rosplock - 61 West Seneca

Mandy Miller - 53 West 5th

Mike Shiel & Richard Lafond - 8 West 2nd

Zach Blaszak - 96 West 7th

4 p.m.

Bob Buckley - 67 West 3rd

Bryan Dickenson - 60 West Cayuga

Dust Creatures, The - 42 Montcalm

Hellfish - 60 West Seneca

John McConnell - 71 West 5th

Kathy Rushmore & Tom McCaffrey - 42 West 2nd (‘til 6 p.m.)

Love Volcanoes - 54 West 5th (‘til 6 p.m.)

Now or Never - 40 West Cayuga

Randy McMillen - 91 West Van Buren

Very Next Accident - 84 West Seneca

5 p.m.

Angela Russell - 80 West 5th

Condescenders, The - 98 West 5th

Gary Carpentier - 53 West Seneca

Michael Paul Callahan is “Elvis” - 112 West 4th

O-ryon - 60 West Cayuga

Stop Thinking - 71 West 5th

Triple Threat - 91 West Van Buren

Two Rare Roses - 46 West Cayuga

