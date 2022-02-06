7 films guaranteed to lift your Winter Olympics spirit

The Winter Games, which kick into gear this weekend, are bound to have their fair share of dramatic moments. But there also will be long stretches that could be as dull as shoveling the sidewalk.
The best thing about sports documentaries and feature films is that you only get the good stuff.
So when live competition is less than spectacular during the Games, you should consider switching over to these seven offerings, guaranteed to keep your Olympics spirits high.
‘Calgary ‘88: 16 Days of Glory’
HBO Max features a number of the documentaries created by Bud Greenspan, who has done for the Olympics what John Ford did for westerns. Start with this look at one of the most thrilling Winter Games in history. Greenspan is just as interested in what’s happening behind the scenes, which means you get some moving footage of Canadian speed skater Gaetan Boucher’s parents cheering on their son in his final race and figure skater Debi Thomas pacing nervously backstage. HBO Max
‘Miracle’
Kurt Russell should have earned an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the late University of Minnesota coach Herb Brooks in this ultimate Cinderella story. The actor may have gotten the shaft, but this 2004 film about the U.S. hockey team’s improbable win at Lake Placid has become one of the most beloved sports classics of all time. Disney+
‘American Rock Stars’
This new four-part series about the current U.S. men’s curling team is a celebration of both the sport and Minnesota. Cameras diligently follow captain John Shuster and his teammates as they work out in Chisholm, Eagan and Duluth. The episodes, all narrated by superfan Nick Offerman, never convince you that the defending champions are superathletes — they drink more beer than Gatorade — but they do strengthen their Everyman personas. Peacock
‘Meddling’
You’ll be dazzled by the pairs skating footage from the 2002 Games. But this four-part doc is primarily focused on accusations of collusion and result fixing. Producers, who include Tara Lipinski, somehow managed to get most of the major players on camera. That includes a supposed mobster, a French judge suspended for her behavior and the controversial and colorful Russian coach Tamara Moskvina. Peacock
‘The White Stadium’
If you’re more interested in cinematography than competition, you won’t want to miss this silent-era documentary about the 1928 Winter Games, only the second one to be held. Director Arnold Fanck seems more captivated by kids having snowball fights than the action on the ski slopes. But the footage from Switzerland’s St. Moritz is so captivating that you won’t quibble. Stick around for scenes from a demonstration of skijoring, in which horses drag athletes on skis across a frozen pond. HBO Max
‘I, Tonya’
Margot Robbie is terrific as the unhinged Tonya Harding in this 2017 film about the sordid events leading up to her showdown with Nancy Kerrigan at the 1994 Olympics. But it’s Allison Janney as Harding’s eccentric mom who steals the show and won an Oscar for best supporting actress. Hulu
‘Picabo’
Legendary skier Picabo Street looks back at her successes and shortcomings in this tribute that doesn’t shy away from troubling chapters such as the rocky relationship with her dad. Lindsey Vonn co-directed, which explains why so much of this new documentary focuses on the Minnesota native worshiping at her hero’s boots. Peacock
