CANTON — NCPR Radio listeners will tune into a familiar show at 8 a.m. Tuesday but the name will be different.
The 8 O’Clock Hour with co-hosts Todd Moe and Monica Sandreczki will have a new name, a new musical theme and a new logo.
The idea, NCPR New Director David Sommerstein said, is not to change the venerable morning magazine show, but to freshen it up.
“We will still have the same dedication to regional news,” Mr. Sommerstein said.
The intention was to have this done some time ago, Mr. Sommerstein said, but the complications of the pandemic and the desire to keep everything as local as possible slowed the process down.
Composer Danny Thomas of Canton created the new theme music, and graphic designer Catherine LaPointe Vollmer of LionheArt Graphics, St. Lawrence County, designed the new logo.
There have been some changes in the show since the retirement of Martha Foley and the addition of Ms. Sandreczki.
“Todd and Monica have been experimenting and innovating with new ideas for the show since Monica started co-hosting early in 2020,” Mr. Sommerstein said in a prepared statement. “After more than two decades, we thought it was time to refresh the name and signature musical themes of the show to reflect the content and presentation changes Todd and Monica have already been making.”
The new name, which Mr. Sommerstein insisted would not be revealed until Tuesday, came about through a multifaceted process.
“There were a lot of listener suggestions,” he said, “and we got lots of great ideas.”
The station’s far-flung staff also brainstormed ideas over a Slack channel — a proprietary business communication platform.
“One rose to the top,” Mr. Summerstein said.
Mr. Sommerstein expects some pushback.
Change is hard, he said.
But, no matter the name, listeners can still expect a carefully curated, yet informal, mix of news, human stories, and events squarely focused on the north country region.
“We will continue to do what we have been doing successfully for more than 20 years,” he said.
NCPR can be heard on a number of FM frequencies across Northern New York. The station has 14 transmitters and 19 translators from North Creek to Watertown to Plattsburgh. Frequencies can be found at northcountrypublicradio.org/about/coverage.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.