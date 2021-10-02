9 to 5, the Musical takes the stage at CNY Arts Center

FULTON - For the second production of the abbreviated 2021 theatre season, CNY Arts Center will present 9 to 5, the Musical, for which Dolly Parton wrote the theme song of the same name. The production will run Oct. 8-17 at the Arts Center located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
With more than 40 years of an enduring legacy, the theme of the movie has been a rallying cry for women to protest working conditions even to today. The theme song, written and released just a month before the film of the same name, starred Dolly Parton with costars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.
“9 to 5” became an anthem for working women under a common fight for fair working conditions. It was inspired by an earlier movement known as 9to5, later renamed as the National Association of Working Women. Parton’s song was on the Billboard Top 100 chart in 1981 and in 2017 achieved Platinum status, a strong testimony to the song’s legacy.
The show is directed by Liz Walton with music direction by Dan Williams, and choreography by Adam Schmidtmann. The cast is comprised of local veterans including Gina Wentworth, Janie Wainwright, Lisa Balles, and Beth Derousie, with Derek Potocki, Adam Schmidtmann and Marty Bayhan.
The show opens at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 and continues at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10. The production will run a second weekend, at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16, with closing matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17. Tickets are available online at CNYArtsCenter.com or CNYCAC.Booktix.com. For more information, visit the website or call 315-598-ARTS (2787). The Arts Center is located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton.
