93Q’s Amy Robbins to emcee OCO Giving Thanks

FULTON - Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) has announced that Amy Robbins of 93Q radio will host OCO’s first ever virtual Giving Thanks Celebration from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6. One of Central New York’s most popular air personalities, Robbins is a 32-year veteran of the Syracuse radio market and has been teamed up with 93Q Morning Show co-host Ted Long for the last 31 years.
“Amy is one of the most listened to and well-respected radio personalities in area,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “It’s an honor to have her as our emcee for OCO’s Giving Thanks, Today, Tomorrow, Always celebration.”
Due the COVID-19 pandemic this year’s OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration, presented by G & C Foods, will be an all new virtual experience.
Now in its fourth year, Giving Thanks is an annual celebration that serves to recognize and thank OCO’s donors and friends for their generous support of its mission of improving the lives of the more than 16,000 people is serves each year through its 50-plus programs and services.
“We knew that regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic we had to find a way to continue our Giving Thanks celebration,” said Dolbear. “With the increased prevalence of virtual meetings and communication our committee realized that making our Giving Thanks celebration a virtual event was the answer.”
As emcee for the virtual Giving Thanks, Today, Tomorrow, Always celebration Robbins will welcome participants and guide them through an hour of entertainment and information as the Giving Thanks experience is recreated virtually.
Participants will discover the signature dishes from popular area restaurants, learn what makes them so special, and what beverage is the perfect complement to each culinary delight. There will also be performances from local singer/songwriter John McConnell.
“More than ever, it is important for communities to do what they can to stick together,” said Robbins. “OCO is a perfect example of what can be done when many organizations work together to make their community a better place. I’m honored to be a part of such a fun and unique fundraiser for our friends in Oswego County.”
A member of the New York State Broadcaster’s Hall of Fame, Robbins and her radio partner Ted Long were recognized for 18 years by the Syracuse New Times Readers Poll as “Best Local Radio Personalities”.
Robbins has also received numerous awards and recognitions from the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Northern Onondaga Volunteer Ambulance, Syracuse Onondaga Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission, and The Post Standard, among others.
“We’re very grateful that Amy is sharing her time and talent with us as our emcee,” said Dolbear. “Amy is a very familiar voice in Central New York. Whether it’s on 93Q in the morning, at the New York State Fair, where she is one the official voices of the Fair, the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Day Parade, or during a 93Q Slumber Party, you’ve heard Amy Robbins. As emcee of OCO’s Giving Thanks celebration you can now see the person you’ve been listening to for years!”
Presented by G & C Foods, OCO’s Giving Thanks, Today, Tomorrow, Always celebration will be a virtual event streaming on OCO’s Events Facebook page from 5-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.
For more information on OCO’s virtual Giving Thanks celebration, including sponsorship opportunities and the art auction, visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082.
(0) comments
