9th Annual Christmas in Palermo Dec. 4

PALERMO - The Palermo United Methodist Church will hold it’s 9th Annual Christmas in Palermo on Dec. 4. The day will begin with a worship service from 10:30-11:30 a.m. which will feature the Christmas Program “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Following worship there will be coffee and refreshments.
The festivities start at 11:30 a.m. The day will offer a kid’s Christmas Shoppe, lunch counter, a chili cook off, make-it-take-it crafts, face painting, reindeer games, crafters and vendors, the cookie and candy shoppe, a silent auction, bon fire with s’mores and hot cocoa. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive for visitation with the children and stay for a free soup/chili and salad dinner to which everyone is invited. The day will end with the grand finale of the live Nativity and praise singers, followed by the Christmas tree lighting.
