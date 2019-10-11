ADAMS — The Finger Lakes a cappella group So Noted will perform at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at Adams Village Baptist Church, 24 E. Church St.
With a broad range of musical styles, from jazz and madrigals to show tunes, So Noted is known for its easygoing, fun style its engagement with audiences.
The dozen semiprofessional and professional musicians in the group are from around the Finger Lakes and rehearse in Geneva. Around one third of their repertoire is original arrangements. The group performs under the musical direction of Charles King and Annie Bachman, who are members of the group.
The concert is free to attend but a free-will donation basket will be available.
Additional details can be found at adamsvillagebaptistchurch.com or on the church’s Facebook page: the Adams Village Baptist Church.
