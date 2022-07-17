A chance to practice dance; hear Central Chapter play

OSCEOLA - The Central Chapter of the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers (NYSOTFA) is playing a free concert at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum in Osceola from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 17. The Central Chapter includes musicians from Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego and Jefferson counties. They will play a full program of old time music. The members of the chapter include fiddlers, guitar players, pianists, a member who plays the autoharp and another who plays concertina, as well as vocalists.
When NYSOTFA members saw that the June opportunity to learn a dance went over well, they decided to offer the chance to practice line dancing (or other dance) from 1-1:45 p.m. before this concert, as well as before Aaron RaPray’s concert on Aug. 13 and the Fiddlin’s Fun Chapter concert on Sept. 11. In addition, the dance floor in the covered pavilion is available during all concerts. This monthly extra dance time is also free and open to all.
In addition to the pavilion, which can be enclosed in case of inclement weather, the handicapped accessible site at 1121 Comins Road in Osceola includes the Hall of Fame and Museum, which is open during all events sponsored by NYSOTFA. There are picnic tables with umbrellas on the brick patio. A children’s play area is located next to the pavilion for easy supervision. The museum store and a flea market are available in the pavilion.
Free parking is available on the left side of the shared driveway, closest to the pavilion. The pavilion has plenty of free seating. The Hall of Fame site is pet-free, smoking free, drug and alcohol-free.
NYSOTFA is offering pre-packaged snacks and drinks at the Fiddlers Kitchen. For questions about the open food vendor position, driving directions, or a full schedule of events, check the website: www.nysotfa.com or the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Assn. page on Facebook.
The Sunday concert series is made possible by the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature.
