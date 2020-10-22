OSWEGO – The city of Oswego will hold a “drive thru trick or treating” event at the Oswego Speedway at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Over 100 vendors will hand out candy as cars drive through and around the track. Attendees must stay in their vehicles. Decorative inflatables, music and decorations will line the drive through area as vehicles make their way around the track.
Vehicles will be allowed to enter the Speedway from City Line Road Gates open at noon.
“Our Drive Thru Trick or Treating event is another exciting event created by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau to adjust to social distancing guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor William Barlow. “We want to continue providing Oswego’s youth with fun activities and events despite the difficult times we’re living through. I appreciate the hard work from the youth bureau staff and the efforts they’ve made to design socially-distanced events and want to thank the Oswego Speedway and our partners for working together to put this on for our community.”
Jennifer Losurdo of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau said, “Our Drive Thru Trick or Treating event will give our children and families something to look forward to at Halloween. Due to COVID-19, some families may not participate in Halloween this year, but our event can provide a safe and enjoyable alternative.”
Tunes for Tots will kick off their annual Toy Drive at the Trick or Treat event for all the children of Oswego County.
“This year more than ever our children are in need around our community, so please bring a new unwrapped non-violent toy and help support our children while we sweeten things up in return. No child should ever go without,” said Mike Coon, coordinator of Tunes for Tots.
If people have any questions about the event, contact Jennifer Losurdo at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451 ext. 3451.
