CANTON — In this, the season of giving, one holiday songwriter is remembered locally for his posthumous giving to St. Lawrence University.
Specified in his will, J. Kimball “Kim” Gannon, who penned the lyrics of “I’ll be Home for Christmas” with composer Walter Kent and co-writer Buck Ram, granted St. Lawrence University a portion of royalties from all his compositions after his wife’s death.
Mr. Gannon and his wife, Norma Allen Gannon, both graduated from St. Lawrence, in 1924 and 1925, respectively. After Mr. Gannon’s death in 1974, Norma Gannon received 30% of her late husband’s royalties, and now, since Norma’s death in 2000, those royalties have been given to their alma mater.
“J. Kimball Gannon’s gift is an example of the significant and creative philanthropic support that St. Lawrence receives each year,” Tom Pynchon, vice president for university advancement, wrote in an email to the Times. “The university is grateful for the generosity of thousands of alumni, parents and friends who continue to invest in the St. Lawrence experience.”
Until Gannon’s works are released into the public domain, in about 30 years, the Copyright Act of 1976 protects his compositions from free or unwarranted use, and St. Lawrence University will continue to receive royalty checks until that release.
Royalties from his works represent any instance one of his songs is performed, used in a movie or television program.
Since 2000, St. Lawrence has typically received about $30,000 each year in royalties, and $33,765 has been received in 2019, according to Paul Redfern, vice president for university communications. And over the past 19 years, St. Lawrence has received over $500,000 in royalties, according to the university’s website.
Those royalties, Mr. Redfern said, support the university’s general fund and are unrestricted, which means there are no specifications about or limitations on how the money can be used.
“I’ll be Home for Christmas” was first made popular by Bing Crosby in 1943, on a Decca Records, London, 78 rpm single, opposite a performance of “Danny Boy.” The holiday classic about a nostalgic World War II soldier has since been covered by countless artists, including Perry Como, Frank Sinatra, Michael Bublé, Whitney Houston and Linda Ronstadt.
Though largely known for his “I’ll be Home for Christmas” lyrics, Mr. Gannon also wrote the lyrics for “A Dreamer’s Holiday,” “Moonlight Cocktail” and the St. Lawrence alma mater.
In the winter 1968 edition of St. Lawrence magazine, Mr. Gannon’s writing of the alma mater is recalled by Thurlow O. Cannon. who later served as the university’s public relations director.
“Which comes first in songwriting — the music or the lyrics?” Mr. Cannon wrote. “In the case of St. Lawrence’s beautiful Alma Mater, it must have been the closest possible thing to a simultaneous happening, according to its creator.”
Still sung by the Laurentian Singers chamber choir, Mr. Gannon’s alma mater closes with a line reminiscent of his ongoing gift to the university: “We will sing thy praise to endless days to the scarlet and the brown.”
