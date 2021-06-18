A journey “Into the Woods” inspires a walk back in time

PHOENIX - Students at John C. Birdlebough (JCB) High School in Phoenix presented “Into the Woods” May 20-22 in the high school’s newly renovated auditorium. A limited in-person audience attended with all the current COVID guidelines in place. As a Phoenix theater program graduate and wife of a current JCB teacher, I always attend the show and this year was no exception. Upon arrival, my daughter and I were temperature-checked, health-quizzed, socially distanced, and masked and more importantly, relieved to be back watching live theater.
The auditorium renovation began in 2019 and was largely completed last fall. Aside from the seating, which had been replaced recently, the entire space was overhauled including a new HVAC system, sound and acoustic infrastructure, lighting, catwalk, and control booth. The newly surfaced stage extends eight feet beyond the original. The lofty catwalk was employed as another venue for the actors and for special effects like falling leaves during the earthquake scenes.
The cast and crew who, like all JCB students, just came back to in-person school in March put on a solid performance of Sondheim’s classic show. That these young adults could emerge from a year of isolation and put on a successful performance run is an impressive feat. Standouts were the Baker and the Baker’s wife who, as my daughter (a fellow high school thespian and budding theater critic) put it, “performed, like, what you’d see at a professional level.” Everyone associated with the show can be proud to know they’ve upheld the tradition of great performances at JCB.
That tradition is always on my mind when I attend the Phoenix musical. My oldest sisters performed summer shows there in the early ‘70s. Another sister did “Oklahoma” and “Once Upon a Mattress” in the early ‘80s, when the annual spring musical was established. I could list every one of the shows and characters I played there between 1985 and 1989 but I’ll name my top two: Sarah Brown in “Guys and Dolls” (1988) and Hope in “Anything Goes” (1989). More recently, my nieces have taken their turns. One was a second generation Hope in 1999’s “Anything Goes” and another niece nailed the lead role in “Kiss Me Kate” (2013), the capstone to her impressive JCB theater career. During the ‘80s and ‘90s, my mother, a long time Phoenix music teacher, played piano in the pit orchestra. She even remembers as a child accompanying her 6th grade class performance of “Mikado” – at the old Pennellville school circa 1940! Though spanning the better part of a century, my family accounts for just one of many who hold their place in Phoenix theater history.
Performing the polished show was what we were all there for, but I loved being on the JCB stage anytime. Even rehearsals could be unforgettable, like when I was kissed for the first time in my life – onstage! (You can tell me that it didn’t count. I’m fine with that – it still happened!) It was during an early rehearsal my freshman year. I was the understudy to the romantic female lead and one day she was absent. I stepped into the role and when the kissing scene came, we dutifully followed the script, with a brief sweet kiss in character. The actor opposite me, a kind and classy sophomore, may not have realized it was a monumental moment for me, but it was – despite the presence of the rest of the cast, and my mom, who looked on from her place at the rehearsal piano!
My favorite moment in the audience, and perhaps a pinnacle JCB performance of all-time was “Les Miserables” in 2017. That the staff tackled the construction of a rotating stage was very impressive. Even more so were the performances that year. By the end of “Bring Him Home”, Jean Valjean had me in tears. During the extended applause my brother-in-law turned and said, “You’ve got to be kidding me.” Where were we, Phoenix or somewhere closer to Broadway?
For all those years leading up to the recent renovation, the JCB auditorium was a character unto itself ─ a part of the experience: old, but special and cherished. Opening the heavy doors and entering the auditorium always filled me with a humming sense of expectation, back when I was going to rehearsal, but also as an audience member. The gentle slope of the aisleway propelled me to the stage. And how distinctive was its smell ─ memorable but beyond description. Ask any JCB theater alumni and they’ll remember it. I wouldn’t want to know the explanation behind its distinctive smell. It probably came from the original building materials of the late 1950s, overlaid by decades of set construction, paint, costumes, and musical instruments. To understand its true composition would be to reveal the trick behind the magic.
This year when I attended “Into the Woods” and realized that the old theater as I knew it was gone, my theater was gone, I allowed myself one moment of grief and reflection. One last time before the lights went down, I sealed in my mind the look and smell of the old theater. My shock at the new renovation affirmed two facts: one, it verified how much my high school theater experience meant to me; and two, it told me how fortunate current and future JCB students and audiences are to have such a startlingly new and beautifully renovated performance space. As an alumnus, I’ll always treasure the memory of my stage but as an audience member and front row observer of today’s generation of performers, I’m happy to see this leap of progress and look forward to many years of continued performing excellence.
