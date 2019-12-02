OSWEGO - Members of Concinnity, the local select women’s vocal ensemble directed by Mary Lou Carpenter-Bjorkman, will present a concert titled, A Little Christmas, at the Faith United Church at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.
The building is fully accessible and is located near Oswego Middle School, at 12 Mark Fitzgibbons Drive, Oswego, and there is ample parking.
The concert is being offered to the community, according to the conductor, because “Tis the season to enjoy the sweet sounds of Christmas.” There will be no admission charge, but an offering will be accepted.
Concinnity conductor Carpenter-Bjorkman promises that among familiar and traditional songs, this concert will contain a little traveling (Walkin’ Down the Road to Bethlehem), a little joy (Joy to the World, There’s Still My Joy), a little instrument (Patapan, Ring, Silver Bells), a little jazz (A Little Jazz Mass), and in Concinnity style, a little nonsense, and lots of well wishing. There will be an accompanying slide show as well.
