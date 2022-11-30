POTSDAM — BB’s Bargains, 63 Market St., will host a free “Magical Winter Celebration” event on Saturday.
There will be a free hot cocoa and coffee bar from 2 to 6 p.m.
Winter magic shows will take place at 3 and 4:30 p.m. Father Christmas will visit at 2, 4 and 5 p.m.
There will also be a Christmas village and train display set up with over 100 pieces.
