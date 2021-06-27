LOWVILLE — A new summer concert series, Music in the Park, will launch at the Village Veterans Park bandstand on Tuesday.
Kicking off the weekly series will be the popular country act The Nelson Brothers.
“I wanted them to open the series because they have a phenomenal following in Lewis County,” said village Trustee Dan Salmon, who had the idea for the program and put it together from funding to promotions to finding just the right musicians to perform, “So my strategy was, I thought they should leave off.”
On July 6, “soft contemporary” artists Bill Burkhard and Kassidy Sauer will take the stage and on July 13, acoustic cover band Due North will fill the park with sound.
For something different in August, Mr. Salmon said D.J. Max Saldione will take requests and “play pretty much anything we want him to play” on the third.
The following week on Aug. 10, the “well-known” Patti Stanford will share her country talents, he said, and on Aug. 17 the equally popular Fred & the EDs will bring their horns to get people moving.
To finish the concert series, cover band Doc Yukon will rock the park.
Moose Radio on-air personality Brian Trainor, who helped Mr. Salmon secure some of the performers, will be the master of ceremonies for the series.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to put on a concert series,” Mr. Salmon said, “I used to, when I was in high school, get the bands for our dances. I’ve always wanted to promote music and I just never have. Now it’s happening and I hope it will become an annual event.”
A similar long-running concert program that runs every summer Sunday night in the town of Webb inspired Mr. Salmon to put Music in the Park together.
He said the idea was very well received by the board.
“Basically, I put it together and the board said yep. They pretty much gave me free reign,” he said.
With the help of the county Planning Department Director Casandra Buell, a Pratt Northam Foundation grant was secured and Mr. Salmon was able to start reaching out to the artists.
With the hope of attracting more people, Mr. Salmon organized the concerts to coincide with the Lowville American Legion’s “Cruise In” classic vehicle show from 5 to 8 p.m. with the shows from 6 to 8 p.m.
Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available at the Legion’s Food Shack.
Concert goers are asked to bring their own seating for the shows and to clean up whatever garbage they bring into the park before leaving.
Mr. Salmon reminded attendees that village law doesn’t allow smoking or drinking in public places, which is back in place now that the pandemic emergency status and special state laws set up to help businesses through that difficult time, like take-away alcohol, are no longer in effect.
Parking for the event is on the street, in public parking areas or between the park and fire house, but not, Mr. Salmon said, in front of the fire house.
Unvaccinated people should wear masks to the concerts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.