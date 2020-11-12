“A Night at the Opera,” virtual one night free production presented by Oswego Opera Theater

OSWEGO - At 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 Oswego Opera Theater will present a free virtual concert, “A Night at the Opera”. The concert will showcase a selection of popular opera arias, art songs, and musical theater numbers performed by talented professional singers from the Central New York region. Free tickets can be reserved online at www.oswegooperatheater.com.
Accomplished singers from Syracuse, Rochester, and Oswego will perform operatic selections from works, such as Puccini’s “La rondine,” Wagner’s “Tannhauser,” and Verdi’s “Un ball in Maschera.”
The evening will also include compositions from the art song repertoire: Schubert’s beautiful “Gretchen am Spinnrade,” Barber’s “Sure on This Shining Night,” and Vaughan Williams’ evocative song, “Silent Noon.”
Oswego Opera Theater will offer this program during a pandemic that is safe for everyone. Artistic director, Juan F. LaManna said recently that “to play this music, to hear these wonderful singers express all-encompassing emotions, is a true treat for me, especially because of the difficult, tragic times in which we are living. It shows me how much Music is necessary to our well-being.” Indeed the arts have suffered in many ways since COVID-19 began, yet they offer respite and hope.
For more information about “A Night at the Opera” and the over 40 year performance history of Oswego Opera Theater, visit www.oswegooperatheater.com.
