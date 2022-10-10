“A Night to Remember” The Oswego Health Foundation to host Third Annual Gala

OSWEGO - The Oswego Health Foundation announced its Third Annual Gala will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego.
Dr. Carlos Dator Jr. and his wife, Rachael, will chair the event which is themed, “A Night to Remember” as Oswego Health looks to engage with the community and celebrate and recognize those who have supported the recent transformation of local healthcare.
Individual tickets can be purchased for $100 and tables of 10 will be sold for $1,000. Anyone interested in attending should contact the Oswego Health Foundation at 315-326-3788.
As a nonprofit healthcare system, Oswego Health relies on events such as this to support the healthcare needs and initiatives here in the community.
Cocktails begin at 5 p.m. at La Parilla on the Water, with dinner to follow at 7 p.m. in the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center. Musical entertainment will be provided by Funkadelphia along with a high-end auction as part of the event. In addition, Oswego Health will present three prestigious awards at the Gala and recognize Huhtamaki as the recipient of the 2022 Community Partner Award, Dr. Michael Nupuf will be presented with the Community Physician Award and Dr. Omar Colon will receive the 2022 Healthcare Champion Award.
