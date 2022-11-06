A people who lives, sings; a people who sings, lives

OSWEGO - “A people who lives, sings; a people who sings, lives,” these words were written by refugees at the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter in the May 17, 1945 issue of the “Ontario Chronicle,” their weekly newsletter. “The Golden Cage,” an operetta created by two of the refugees, will be produced by Oswego Opera Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Waterman Theater in Tyler Hall on the SUNY Oswego campus. Composed in late 1945, it was last performed by residents of the shelter on New Year’s Eve of that year, and can be regarded as the culmination of their many musical and dramatic activities during their 18 months in Oswego during and immediately after World War II.

The 982 residents of the shelter came from 18 European countries in 1944 and had experienced unspeakable hardships during their past seven or eight years. Many had been running from Nazis through several countries, most had been incarcerated in various concentration camps, and nearly all had lost their homes, possessions, and many or all of their relatives.

