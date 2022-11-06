OSWEGO - “A people who lives, sings; a people who sings, lives,” these words were written by refugees at the Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter in the May 17, 1945 issue of the “Ontario Chronicle,” their weekly newsletter. “The Golden Cage,” an operetta created by two of the refugees, will be produced by Oswego Opera Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13 in Waterman Theater in Tyler Hall on the SUNY Oswego campus. Composed in late 1945, it was last performed by residents of the shelter on New Year’s Eve of that year, and can be regarded as the culmination of their many musical and dramatic activities during their 18 months in Oswego during and immediately after World War II.
The 982 residents of the shelter came from 18 European countries in 1944 and had experienced unspeakable hardships during their past seven or eight years. Many had been running from Nazis through several countries, most had been incarcerated in various concentration camps, and nearly all had lost their homes, possessions, and many or all of their relatives.
One of the things that remained constant in the lives of all refugees was music. Performing and listening to music would relieve stress, release pent up emotions, foster a sense of community, remind them of happier times, and even encourage creativity. Some concentration camps were more brutal than others. For example, Terezin in Czechoslovakia, at one time was designed to look like a cultural center in order to fool International Red Cross inspections about the real purpose of concentration camps. In 2001 and again in 2018 Oswego Opera Theater produced the children’s opera “Brundibar” by Hans Krasa, which was performed there 55 times.
The Fort Ontario Emergency Refugee Shelter provided opportunities for the many musicians, artists, playwrights, actors, and scene designers to create a strong cultural environment that was enjoyed by both those living at the shelter and local citizens. In the field of music there were pianists who had been educated at the finest European conservatories, many string players, and singers from prestigious opera companies as well as those from nightclubs, musical comedies, or vaudeville. There were concerts by an orchestra, a chamber music trio, vocal soloists, pianists, and at least seven choral groups, some of which were for religious services.
Into this atmosphere it is not surprising that one of the ways the refugees chose to present their case of wishing to remain the United States after the war to authorities was by writing an operetta about their experiences in Europe and America. The shelter was the Golden Cage, where they had food, shelter, clothing, and medical care, but they were surrounded by a chain link fence topped by barbed wire, World War II had ended, and they wanted their freedom.
Since this was the only shelter for Holocaust survivors in the United States, this operetta has great significance for those in Central New York, across the nation and well beyond.
The recently discovered musical score has been completed and edited by Juan Francisco LaManna, artistic director of Oswego Opera Theater, who will direct the performance, along with Benjamin Spierman of the Bronx Opera Company. Singers in principal roles will be professionals from New York City, and others, along with the chorus, will be local artists.
Tickets are available at the SUNY Oswego box office in the Marano Campus Center and online at tickets.oswego.edu. The phone number is 315-312-3073. Prices are $30 for general admission, $25 for senior citizens, and $10 for students. To get information about a discount on a ticket, as well a one on merchandise from six specific businesses as part of the Partnering Business Program, visit the website at oswegoopertheater.com or on other social media at https://www.facebook.com//OswegoOperaTheater. The performance will also be available through streaming on demand. Details are on the website.
