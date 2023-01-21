AAO to host first winter exhibition

OSWEGO - The Art Association of Oswego announced the opening of Badass Women, a two-person show of paintings by Bailey Campbell and photographs by Fatemeh Askarinejad from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Campbell is a Canton native, who now lives in Amesbury, Mass. After graduating from St. Lawrence University in 2015, she developed a corporate career while keeping artistic passion alive, pursuing her dream of running a fine art business full-time. Of her artwork she states, “I’ve found myself so deeply in awe of and inspired by some of the incredible people who strive to make the world a more unified, safer, healthier, and inclusive place”.
Askarinejad grew up in Shiraz, Iran, a city famous for its poetry, rich history, and famous writers. She began painting and calligraphy at the age of ten. She was accepted to the University of Tehran, where she enrolled in a photography course and began taking photographs with an analog camera. Now a graduate student in the US, she spent time in the Human Computer Interaction program at SUNY Oswego. She explains that “light has always had magical power and I imagined all the interpretations of a scene empowered by light to narrate a story.”
This event is free and open to the public. The exhibition will continue until Sunday, Feb. 19. The Art Association of Oswego is housed in The Oswego Civic Arts Center at the northernmost end of East Fourth Street, directly across from Fort Ontario on Barbara Donahue Drive. Weekend gallery hours are from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays. Weekday gallery hours are from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. For information on other exhibitions, events and upcoming classes, check the AAO website www.oswegoarts.org.
