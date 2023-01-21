AAO to host first winter exhibition

“Before the Wedding” by Fatemah Askarinejad.

OSWEGO - The Art Association of Oswego announced the opening of Badass Women, a two-person show of paintings by Bailey Campbell and photographs by Fatemeh Askarinejad from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Campbell is a Canton native, who now lives in Amesbury, Mass. After graduating from St. Lawrence University in 2015, she developed a corporate career while keeping artistic passion alive, pursuing her dream of running a fine art business full-time. Of her artwork she states, “I’ve found myself so deeply in awe of and inspired by some of the incredible people who strive to make the world a more unified, safer, healthier, and inclusive place”.

