Aaron Rapray to play at Osceola

Aaron Rapray to play at Osceola on Aug. 14.

OSCEOLA - From 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, Aaron (Raymer) RaPray will be the featured performer at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum at 1121 Comins Road in Osceola. He will also be the featured artist at the 18th Annual Kids Kamp the previous Saturday, Aug. 13.

Rapray is a long-time member of the fiddling community. His grandmother brought him to concerts throughout his childhood. His great-grandfather Murph Baker was a member of the Fiddlers Hall of Fame. Rapray began his fiddle lessons with Sharon Clemens, who taught him many fiddling tunes and traditions. He continued his fiddling education with Jackie Hobbs, who encouraged him to play throughout the state. He continues to share the traditions of old time fiddling, both as a private teacher and as a public school music teacher.

