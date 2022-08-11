Aaron Rapray to play at Osceola

OSCEOLA - From 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, Aaron (Raymer) RaPray will be the featured performer at the North American Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Museum at 1121 Comins Road in Osceola. He will also be the featured artist at the 18th Annual Kids Kamp the previous Saturday, Aug. 13.
Rapray is a long-time member of the fiddling community. His grandmother brought him to concerts throughout his childhood. His great-grandfather Murph Baker was a member of the Fiddlers Hall of Fame. Rapray began his fiddle lessons with Sharon Clemens, who taught him many fiddling tunes and traditions. He continued his fiddling education with Jackie Hobbs, who encouraged him to play throughout the state. He continues to share the traditions of old time fiddling, both as a private teacher and as a public school music teacher.
Free dance lessons will be offered from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to the free concert. Parking, on the left side of the shared driveway, is also free. The hall of fame and museum are open and free during any events sponsored by the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association (NYSOTFA). At other times, the museum may be accessed by appointment. www.nysotfa.org or Facebook: New York State Old Tyme Fiddling Assn.
The pavilion at the handicapped-accessible Osceola site includes a dance floor and plenty of seating. It may be enclosed in case of inclement weather. The brick patio has picnic tables with umbrellas. A children’s play area is situated to allow children to be easily supervised by parents at the concert. Pre-packaged snacks and beverages are available from the Fiddler’s Kitchen.
Smoking is not allowed on the site. It is pet-free, drug-free and alcohol free.
The NYSOTFA Sunday concert series is made possible by the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the NYS Legislature.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.