WATERTOWN — “Abbacadabra: The Ultimate ABBA Tribute” is coming to the Dulles State Office Building at 7 p.m. Friday.
The concert is presented by the Disabled Persons Action Organization and Waite Toyota.
Now in its 15th year of touring, Abbacadabra has entertained audiences worldwide, in concerts and on TV. The show has been performed in Europe, the Caribbean, Mexico, Guatemala and across the U.S.
Opening up for the DPAO fall show will be local musician Mike Tyo.
Tickets for the concert are $20 each and may be purchased by calling DPAO at 315-782-0044 or by visiting any of the Watertown Kinney Drugs store locations.
The DPAO is requiring proof of vaccination, along with identification, to attend the show. That proof may include an original or a copy of a vaccination card or by showing the New York State Excelsior Pass.
Non-vaccinated individuals and children under 12 attending the show, DPAO says, must wear a mask at all times.
Proceeds from the concert will benefit the programs and services that DPAO provides to over 500 developmentally disabled children, adults and their families in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
