Accomplished SUNY Oswego alum Larry Watson to perform ‘American Fruit With African Roots’

OSWEGO - Larry Watson, a 1974 SUNY Oswego graduate and renowned performer, will present an admission-free evening of emotional music, exploration and recollections at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, in Tyler Hall’s Waterman Theatre and via livestream.

Titled “American Fruit With African Roots: A Black Swan Song by an Affirmative Action Baby,” the show will spotlight original compositions in the African American musical forms commonly referred to as blues, jazz, gospel, soul, Motown and commercial-popular songs.

