The Academy of Country Music is repeating last year’s plans for the 2021 award show.
The annual award show will return to Nashville on April 18 and run from three different locations, CBS announced Tuesday.
Just like last year’s festivities, the 56th ACM Awards will broadcast live from the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe, three iconic locations in the Tennessee capital.
“We’re thrilled to return to music city’s most iconic venues as we come together on April 18th to celebrate the best in Country Music, back in our normal awards cycle,” Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, said in a statement.
“A huge thank you to the city of Nashville, the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe for welcoming us back to Nashville, where we can look out for the safety of our artists while shining a spotlight on this vibrant city after a tough 2020.”
The academy didn’t reveal whether the show will have an audience, but said the health and safety of everyone involved “is the number one priority.”
No nominees or performers have been announced yet.
ACM Lifting Lives, the charitable arm of the Academy of Country Music, also announced Tuesday that it will donate $25,000 to the Music City, Inc. Foundation’s Nashville Christmas Day Explosion Relief Fund, with funds earmarked for local musicians who lost work due to damage to venues.
“The impact of the explosion was felt throughout the music community, and we hope this donation can help alleviate some of the burden on the community,” Lyndsay Cruz, ACM Lifting Lives’ Executive Director, said in a statement.
The three-hour show will begin at 8 p.m. April 18 on CBS.
