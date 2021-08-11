OGDENSBURG — ACT Children’s Theater is offering a five-day summer musical theater dance camp.
The camp will run from Monday, Aug. 16 through Friday, Aug. 20 from 4-6 p.m. at St. John’s Church, 500 Caroline St., Ogdensburg.
Students, grades kindergarten through 12, will learn the basics of how to dance to Broadway musician songs and work on a routine that they will perform at the end of the week.
“They’ll be learning the basics of how to move and different styles of broadway dance,” said Chris Dwyer, camp coordinator. “They’ll be preparing a dance throughout the week to end the week with a performance that goes with a Broadway song.”
ACT’s Musical Director and Choreographer Angela Dwyer will be teaching the students.
“This will be our third summer of camp that we’ve done,” said Dwyer. “We started the camp as a way to get some more students interested and to offer classes for different parts of the theater. We’ve done acting, singing and dancing, and this year we decided to work on musical theater dance.”
For students who attend Heuvelton Central School, the cost of the camp is free due to grant funding.
“They have grant funding that allows their students to go to summer camps,” said Dwyer. “They decided to partner with us to allow free of cost for their students.”
The cost for students from other school districts is $25 per student or $40 for two siblings.
“I think this gives kids an opportunity to express themselves or give them the chance to try something they might not have tried before,” said Dwyer. “Each thing that we do, we get new students involved and some of them find out they love it. We have two girls from OFA who just graduated this year and they’re going to college for music and they thanked our theater for kind of getting them involved in it in the first place.”
Registration for the camp must be completed by Friday, Aug. 13. Heuvelton students can register by contacting Melissa Fennessy at mfennessy@heuvelton.k12.ny.us. Other students can register through the theatre’s Facebook page, ACT Children’s Theater or by emailing Dwyer at actprodcoordinator@gmail.com.
