Actor Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snowplow accident

Actor Jeremy Renner arrives for the World premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame” at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019, in Los Angeles. Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

Actor Jeremy Renner suffered extensive injuries after a snowplow ran over one of his legs, according to a report Monday.

Renner suffered significant blood loss in the incident Sunday in Nevada, with a doctor who lives nearby applying a tourniquet before the actor was airlifted to a hospital, a neighbor told TMZ.

Tribune Wire

