WATERTOWN — Little Theatre of Watertown will hold auditions for “The Great Gatsby: A Live Radio Play,” tonight and Friday.
The show is adapted by Joe Landry with music by Kevin Connors.
Auditions are 5:30 to 8:30 tonight and Friday at Emmanuel Congregational Church, 119 S. Hamilton Street. Show dates are August 24-26. There are roles for several men and women for the production in which Scott Fitzgerald’s beloved classic comes to life as a 1940s radio broadcast. An ensemble brings more than two dozen characters from the novel to the stage of the WBFR radio station for a live broadcast, punctuated by 40s-era commercials.
Potential actors should come prepared with a short monologue and they may be asked to perform a cold reading. Those auditioning should also complete an online audition form at http://wdt.me/gatsbyaud.
