ADAMS — The Adams Community Concert Series will host its eighth season this summer on six consecutive Wednesday evenings.
The concerts are July 5 to Aug. 9 at the Adams Fire Department pavilion located behind the fire hall on Main Street. Shows begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. with no intermission.
Covering a range of musical genres and eras, the concerts are sponsored by South Jefferson area businesses and individuals along with donations from “passing the hat” at each show. In case of inclement weather, shows will be held at the Sixtown Meeting House, 27 East Church St.
The schedule:
July 5
Grieco Sisters
These five singing siblings grew up in southern Jefferson County. One of the series’ most popular groups, the Griecos will perform popular ballads, gospel and selections from the American Songbook. The sisters — Toni Grieco Zygadlo, Catherine Grieco Peyton, Lisa Grieco Smith, Linda Grieco Ebensperger and Mary Jo Grieco Walsh — will be accompanied by pianist Chris Hyde-Hall.
July 12
Tug Hill Jazz Quintet
This quintet is a local jazz musicians led by Daniel Mosher. They play a lively mix of swing, jazz, Dixieland and ballads from the American Songbook. Their music makes listeners want to dance. Mr. Mosher plays trumpet and sings.
July 19
Gwen Tracy Trio
The trio, featuring dynamic singer Gwen Tracy, will play blues, rock and a unique blend of Americana music. Gwen and her father, guitarist Jim Tracy, are a well-known duo in the Adirondacks.
July 26
Loren and LJ Barrigar
This father-and-son duo from Central New York plays a variety of country, blues, rock and popular music. Loren played at the Grand Old Opry at the age of 5 and has performed throughout the world with other virtuoso guitarists such as Tommy Emmanuel and Mark Mazengarb. This show will feature some of the finest acoustic guitar work heard anywhere.
Loren started playing guitar when he was 4 years old, and by the time he was 6 played the Chet Atkins hit “Yackety Axe” in front of thousands of country music fans at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. He went on to study with Chet’s brother, Jimmy Atkins, which led to a touring career with his family band from Nashville to Las Vegas. Since settling down in Central New York, he has been in constant demand as a studio musician. His songwriting skills have launched his melodies on NBC’s “ER”, “The Young and The Restless” and on a Christmas CD with BB King and Patti Labelle.
Aug. 2
Ron and Nancy Onesong
Perennial favorites of the concert series, this duo performs a vast repertoire of traditional country and early rock music. They are spirited entertainers who delight audiences with their humor and love of vintage country music.
Aug. 9
Patti Stanford Band and Jim Burr
The two will combine their talents for what promises to be an enjoyable and entertaining show. Patti is an excellent singer of classic country and popular songs whose band is well known to north country audiences. Jim is a creative pianist and interpreter of songs from many genres. Other band members are Merle Arndt, Gary Richmond and Vinnie Brown.
