ADAMS — The glorious sounds of live music will once again echo throughout this village this summer after a year’s pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Adams Revitalization Committee will host its sixth Community Concert Series featuring free concerts on six consecutive Wednesday nights, beginning July 14 and continuing through Aug. 18.
Each performance is at the firefighters pavilion behind the Adams Fire Hall. Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. and conclude around 8 p.m.
Patrons are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. In the event of stormy weather, concerts will be held at the Six Town Meeting Hall on East Church Street, Adams.
The schedule:
Mr. Davidson, a native of Northern New York, will perform a program of popular music, Broadway songs, selections from the American Songbook and also opera pieces. He will be accompanied on piano by Toni Grieco Zygadlo, his former music teacher at Indian River High School.
Mr. Davidson, a tenor, holds a doctor of musical arts degree as well as a master’s degree from James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va., and a bachelor of music in music education and performance from SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music.
A high school music teacher in Virginia, Mr. Davidson has studied voice under Grammy Award-winning Canadian baritone Kevin McMillan and was a second-prize winner in 2015 of the internationally renowned Lotte Lenya Competition. He has performed in operas, operettas, musical theater, concerts and recitals throughout the country. He is noted for his stage presence as well as his vocal skills. Ms. Grieco Zygadlo, an Adams Center native and award-winning teacher, was choral director and coordinator of music at Indian River Central School for 35 years.
This vintage country-western duo has charmed audiences from Adams to Nashville with a vast repertoire of traditional American music and spirited commentaries on the songs. They can play old-time country music, cowboy ballads, bluegrass numbers and early rock. The Onesongs are consummate entertainers who appear throughout New York state, nationwide and internationally.
The high-powered band is one of the region’s premier blues groups. Its members have performed throughout New York and at major festivals. Members are Mark Cloutier on lead guitar and vocals, John Hart on vocals and slide guitar, Dave DeRemer on bass and drummer Garnet Grimm. The band, which has opened for national acts such as the Marshall Tucker Band, The Fabulous Thunderbirds and Savoy Brown, mainly performs original songs and has won several awards in the genre.
This Watertown-based band is composed of five friends who perform a variety of popular music, rock and original compositions. The group’s Facebook page says: “We play old songs you already love, new songs you will love, and a few originals that we hope you’ll love.”
Everyone in the five-piece combo shares vocals. The band consists of Joseph Foy on bass, six-string guitar and keyboard; Shannon Foy on guitar; Joey Collins, lead guitar; Jack Wiley, guitar, keyboards and bass; and Stephen Dettmer on drums. The band was formed 11 years ago.
This act, one of the most popular in series history, returns with a new show. The Grieco Sisters are five siblings who grew up in southern Jefferson County who have an uncanny knack for blending their voices, great taste in music and wonderful stage presence. Audiences love the harmonies, the on-stage banter and family stories.
The concert will include popular ballads, jazz tunes, Broadway songs and gospel tunes. From oldest to youngest, the sisters are: Toni Grieco Zygadlo, Catherine Grieco Peyton, Lisa Grieco Smith, Linda Grieco Ebensperger and Mary Jo Grieco Walsh. They will be accompanied by pianist Chris Hyde-Hall.
This group will perform traditional jazz standards and swing music. A mixture of teachers and professional people who enjoy playing together, Tug Hill Jazz Combo is a five-piece group directed by Daniel Mosher, who plays trumpet and sings. Other members are Roger Hicks, saxophone; Alex Horeth, piano; Charles Heck, bass; and Paul Knowles, drums.
The music will range from the 1940s to contemporary, and people will be encouraged to dance.
The details
n WHAT: Adams Community Concert Series hosted by the Adams Revitalization Committee.
n WHEN: Thursday nights from 6:30 to 8, beginning July 14 and concluding five concerts later with Tug Hill Jazz Combo.
n WHERE: Firefighters pavilion behind the Adams Fire Hall, 6 N. Main St.
n RAIN LOCATION: Six Town Meeting Hall, East Church Street.
n COST: Free. The series is supported by local businesses and individuals.
