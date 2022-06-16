ADAMS —The seventh season of the Adams Community Concert Series begins on Wednesday, July 6.
Concerts are at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the Adams Fire Department pavilion, 6 N. Main St. In case of stormy weather, concerts will move to the Sixtown Meeting House on Church Street.
The concerts are free to attend and all are welcome. Concertgoers are asked to bring a lawn chair.
The 2022 series features a variety of musical genres and performers, most of whom have ties to the north country. The lineup:
July 6: Oceans Below
This Watertown-based group is one of the region’s premier rock bands. Composed of five friends, it plays a variety of popular music, rock ’n roll and original compositions. They have a joyful, vibrant sound that last year had Adams concertgoers tapping their feet and dancing to the music. The band consists of Joseph Foy on bass, six-string guitar and keyboard; Shannon Foy on guitar; Joey Collins, lead guitar; Jack Wiley, guitar, keyboards and bass and Stephen Dettmer on drums. Everyone shares vocals in the band, which was formed 12 years ago.
Mr. Foy said Oceans Below is excited to be able to kick off the series this year.
“We love playing for the series because the audience is extremely attentive and seems to thoroughly enjoy music, and music performances,” Mr. Foy said.
Oceans Below plans to continue that engagement at its July 6 concert.
“Similar to the last time we played there, we plan to keep this show lively with recognizable popular music from the ’60s to today,” Mr. Foy said. “However, we have a few surprises in our set that are new this year and have been very well received.”
July 13: Jordan Davidson Accompanied by Toni Grieco Zygadlo
Also returning for a second year, by popular demand, is tenor Jordan Davidson, who will perform a program of popular music, Broadway songs and selections from the American songbook. The Northern New York native will be accompanied on piano by Toni Grieco Zygadlo, his former music teacher at Indian River High School. Mr. Davidson, who charmed the Adams audience last year with his soaring vocals, is a high school music teacher in Virginia. He has performed in operas, operettas, musical theater, concerts and recitals throughout the country.
July 20: Tas Cru and Mary Ann Casale
Blues and Americana music will be featured in this show, titled, “Eclipse: The Mary Ann Casale and Tas Cru Acoustic Reverie.” The duo played at the Adams venue in 2018 and were very well received. Based in Chaumont, Tas Cru, aka Richard Bates, is a top-notch bluesman and award-winning songwriter who plays at blues festivals and venues throughout the country and Europe. His longtime musical partner, Mary Ann Casale of Hannawa Falls, has been called “an eclectic singer-songwriter who always delivers a true, honest performance.” They bring a vast repertoire and a wealth of musical talent and performing experience to the Adams stage.
July 27: The Grieco Sisters
Accompanied by Chris Hyde-Hall
The Grieco Sisters are one of the most popular acts in the history of the Adams concert series. The five siblings, who grew up in southern Jefferson County, have an uncanny knack for blending their voices, great taste in music and wonderful stage presence. Audiences love the harmonies, the on-stage banter and family stories.
The concert will include popular ballads, jazz tunes and gospel. From oldest to youngest, the sisters are: Toni Grieco Zygadlo, Catherine Grieco Peyton, Lisa Grieco Smith, Linda Grieco Ebensperger and Mary Jo Grieco Walsh. They will be accompanied by pianist Chris Hyde-Hall.
Aug. 3: Quill & Plow and Friends
This will be a Celtic Concert, featuring folk songs of Ireland and Scotland, along with stories behind the music. The acoustic trio from southern Jefferson County consists of Paul Haldeman and Shirley and John McFadden. The group plays a variety of music and has a special love of the Irish and Scottish folk traditions.
They will be joined by Dutton and Kathleen Smith of Middlebury, Vt. Dutton is a member of the Champlain Valley Scottish Fiddle Club.
Aug. 10: Patti Stanford and Jim Burr
Rounding out the series will be singer Patti Stanford and the versatile pianist Jim Burr performing a variety of classic country, popular songs and early rock music.
Ms. Standord is lead vocalist of the popular Patti Stanford Band, a five-piece group that plays regularly throughout the north country. Piano virtuoso Jim Burr is an adept interpreter of jazz, blues, popular and country music.
They will be joined by Patti’s husband, Merle Arndt, on bass. The trio performed a well-received concert for the Adams series a few years ago.
The concerts are hosted by the Adams Revitalization Committee, which notes the concerts are supported by local businesses and individuals.
The details
n WHAT: The annual Adams Community Concert Series.
n WHEN: The Wednesday evening concerts begin July 6 and conclude Aug. 10.
n WHERE: The Adams Fire Department pavilion. In case of stormy weather, concerts will move to the Sixtown Meeting House on Church Street.
n COST: Free. Attendees should take a lawn chair.
■ OF NOTE: The concerts are supported by local businesses and individuals in association with the Adams Revitalization Committee.
