Adirondack Carousel ready to spin again

SARANAC LAKE — Do you want to ride a black fly named Bug-Eye? How about an otter named Oliver? You can do both next weekend at the Adirondack Carousel, which has reopened after more than a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carousel Executive Director Ashley Milne said New York state gave its approval for the attraction to reopen, and the ride-able woodland animals began spinning again Saturday, in time for Memorial Day weekend.
The carousel will be open today and then every weekend until school lets out, when it will be open seven days a week.
“It’s so exciting,” Milne said. “It’s going to be such a gem for the community.”
She said she’s missed having it open, mostly because she’s got two little ones herself who love the carousel, but also because she took on the executive director role a few months ago and has been waiting to bring the community in for rides again.
Because its primary demographic is children who are too young to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Milne said visitors will have to wear masks. She said employees will sanitize the ride regularly. The bathrooms will be open, but the indoor play area will be closed.
Milne said several volunteers have returned to operate the carousel, and she’s hired several new employees.
She said training them was like “the blind leading the blind.”
She said she’ll be looking to hire more people when the carousel opens seven days a week.
