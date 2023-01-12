LYONS FALLS — The Adirondack Community Chorus, directed by Peg Nuspliger, will present “Follow the Drinking Gourd,” a collection of spirituals, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, at Forest Presbyterian Church, 4019 Center St.
Spiritual music is a genre of Christian music that merges African cultural heritage with experiences of slavery. As Africanized Christianity was adopted, spirituals served as a way to express the slave community’s new faith, as well as their sorrows, protests and hopes. Spiritual “sing songs,” work songs, and plantation songs evolved into blues and gospel songs in church.
Spirituals proliferated in the last few decades of the 18th century, leading up to the abolishment of legalized slavery in the 1860s.
Many members of the Adirondack Community Chorus are former students of director Ms. Nuspliger, who taught music at Adirondack Central School, Boonville, and some are also current or retired teachers. Narrator Jason Gibson is the dean of students at South Lewis Central School, Turin. Mel Chalker, a retired music teacher from Carthage Central School, serves as the accompanist.
On the final number, “When the Saints Go Marching In,” Mark Brooker, a retired music teacher from Lowville Academy, will play the clarinet and Mike Muller, a teacher of instrumental music at South Lewis Central School, will play the trombone.
Kendra Virkler, a vocal music teacher at Beaver River School, Beaver Falls, will open the concert with a solo. Her performance will be followed with the familiar “Kumbaya,” a gentle call for divine presence, that means “Come by Here” in the Gullah dialect. Gullah developed in rice fields during the 18th century as a result of contact between colonial varieties of English and the diverse languages of African slaves.
The title Song, “Follow the Drinking Gourd,” emerged around the year 1850. The song was taught to slaves in the various plantations by “Peg Leg Joe,” referred to in the song as “The old man.” The lyrics were a coded oral map to the Underground Railroad.
Spiritual melodies from the Jan. 29 concert will tell a story that relates to both historical and contemporary experience in many cultures. A hundred years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed the slaves, Pete Seeger spontaneously sang “Healing River,” when his own concert was interrupted by news of the deaths of three young civil rights workers. In “Dry Bones” the prophet Ezekiel preaches a glorious restoration of the Jewish state in Israel. When the slaves sang about Ezekiel’s story, it became a secret message of their own hope of overcoming despair.
“All My Trials,” the story of a mother on her death bed comforting her children, also conveys a message of hope, with implications about class struggles between rich and poor, and a desire for liberty. During the social protest movements of the 1960s this song was recorded by many pop-folk artists including Joan Baez and Peter, Paul and Mary.
Spirituals provided a three-fold purpose for the slaves. Singing them helped relieve the burdens of daily tasks, expressed their feelings of yearning for freedom and their devotion to God, and often provided a signal that the coast was clear and the time for escape had come. Slaves could identify with “Chariot’s On Its Way,” the story of the Israelites flight from bondage in Egypt across the Jordan River. To the slaves, crossing a river meant an escape to freedom.
The concert will conclude with two rousing and inspirational melodies, inviting the audience to sing along: “Down by the Riverside,” and “When the Saints go Marching In.”
“It’s fascinating to learn about the history of the spirituals, and how their stories and shared meanings evolved from Hebrew, Christian and African traditions—meanings that remain relevant today,” Ms. Nuspliger said in a news release. “The Chorus is looking forward to sharing the stories and the music with our audience .”z
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.